XYPRO XYGATE Identity Connector (XIC) Description

XYGATE Identity Connector (XIC) is an identity and access management solution designed specifically for HPE NonStop servers. The product provides connectors that integrate NonStop systems with enterprise identity governance platforms. XIC addresses challenges related to password and credential management on NonStop systems, including storage, regular rotation, complexity requirements, compliance, and auditability. The solution replaces manual and complex user access request processes with automated provisioning capabilities. The connector enables visibility and control of NonStop user data from external identity governance platforms. It provides risk detection and entitlement issue identification capabilities for NonStop environments. The product automates provisioning processes and addresses account compliance requirements specific to NonStop systems. XIC offers certified integrations with both SailPoint IdentityIQ and CyberArk platforms. The solution integrates with the XYGATE Suite of security products for HPE NonStop environments. Organizations can manage NonStop user accounts, credentials, and access rights through their existing enterprise identity governance infrastructure rather than through separate manual processes.