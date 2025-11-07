XYPRO XYGATE Identity Connector (XIC)
Identity connector for HPE NonStop servers with SailPoint and CyberArk
XYPRO XYGATE Identity Connector (XIC)
Identity connector for HPE NonStop servers with SailPoint and CyberArk
XYPRO XYGATE Identity Connector (XIC) Description
XYGATE Identity Connector (XIC) is an identity and access management solution designed specifically for HPE NonStop servers. The product provides connectors that integrate NonStop systems with enterprise identity governance platforms. XIC addresses challenges related to password and credential management on NonStop systems, including storage, regular rotation, complexity requirements, compliance, and auditability. The solution replaces manual and complex user access request processes with automated provisioning capabilities. The connector enables visibility and control of NonStop user data from external identity governance platforms. It provides risk detection and entitlement issue identification capabilities for NonStop environments. The product automates provisioning processes and addresses account compliance requirements specific to NonStop systems. XIC offers certified integrations with both SailPoint IdentityIQ and CyberArk platforms. The solution integrates with the XYGATE Suite of security products for HPE NonStop environments. Organizations can manage NonStop user accounts, credentials, and access rights through their existing enterprise identity governance infrastructure rather than through separate manual processes.
FEATURED
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.