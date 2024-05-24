Oracle Access Governance Description

Oracle Access Governance is an identity and access management solution that helps organizations manage and secure user access across their IT environments. The solution focuses on governance aspects of identity management, enabling organizations to implement proper access controls, maintain compliance, and reduce security risks associated with inappropriate access privileges. Key capabilities include: 1. Access review and certification processes to ensure users have appropriate permissions 2. Automated workflows for access requests and approvals 3. Policy enforcement for regulatory compliance requirements 4. Risk-based access governance to identify and mitigate potential security threats 5. Integration with Oracle's broader cloud application ecosystem Oracle Access Governance helps security teams streamline identity management processes while maintaining security controls. It supports organizations in meeting compliance requirements by providing audit trails and documentation of access decisions. The solution is part of Oracle's cloud platform offerings, designed to work with other Oracle cloud applications and services to provide comprehensive identity management capabilities.