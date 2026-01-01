BAAR Technologies BAAR-IGA Description

BAAR-IGA is an Identity Governance and Administration platform that manages user identities, access rights, and compliance across enterprise systems. The platform centralizes identity data and provides automated workflows for identity lifecycle management. The product includes capabilities for Identity Access Management, Identity Governance and Administration, Privileged Access Management, and IT Control Assurance. It offers self-service portals for password resets and contact information updates through multiple channels including text messaging and chat. The platform automates access administration processes to reduce manual IT workload. It provides continuous monitoring and testing of identity-related controls with compliance reporting capabilities. Users can create custom reports for unique compliance requirements. BAAR-IGA integrates with over 5,000 applications through the BAAR Directory. The platform includes specific support for Oracle Applications Cloud environments. It serves multiple industries including banking, insurance, government, and education sectors. The solution supports automated onboarding workflows that can accommodate different rules across multiple lines of business. It provides user access review capabilities and enforces security policies across connected applications. The platform was recognized as a leader in KuppingerCole's 2024 Leadership Compass for Identity Governance and Administration.