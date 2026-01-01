BAAR Technologies BAAR-IGA Logo

BAAR Technologies BAAR-IGA

IGA platform for managing identities, access rights, and compliance

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

BAAR Technologies BAAR-IGA Description

BAAR-IGA is an Identity Governance and Administration platform that manages user identities, access rights, and compliance across enterprise systems. The platform centralizes identity data and provides automated workflows for identity lifecycle management. The product includes capabilities for Identity Access Management, Identity Governance and Administration, Privileged Access Management, and IT Control Assurance. It offers self-service portals for password resets and contact information updates through multiple channels including text messaging and chat. The platform automates access administration processes to reduce manual IT workload. It provides continuous monitoring and testing of identity-related controls with compliance reporting capabilities. Users can create custom reports for unique compliance requirements. BAAR-IGA integrates with over 5,000 applications through the BAAR Directory. The platform includes specific support for Oracle Applications Cloud environments. It serves multiple industries including banking, insurance, government, and education sectors. The solution supports automated onboarding workflows that can accommodate different rules across multiple lines of business. It provides user access review capabilities and enforces security policies across connected applications. The platform was recognized as a leader in KuppingerCole's 2024 Leadership Compass for Identity Governance and Administration.

BAAR Technologies BAAR-IGA FAQ

Common questions about BAAR Technologies BAAR-IGA including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

BAAR Technologies BAAR-IGA is IGA platform for managing identities, access rights, and compliance developed by BAAR Technologies. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Access Management, Audit.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →