Readibots Access Studio
Identity admin platform with virtualized control plane for access mgmt
Readibots Access Studio
Identity admin platform with virtualized control plane for access mgmt
Readibots Access Studio Description
Readibots Access Studio is an identity governance and administration platform that provides a virtualized control plane for managing access across enterprise environments. The platform enables organizations to create abstracted views of their identity ecosystem across organizational lines, divisions, and geographic boundaries. The product provides end-to-end visibility for identities and their corresponding entitlements throughout the identity lifecycle. All changes made to identity access are recorded for audit purposes. Access Studio allows organizations to virtualize their ecosystem by combining multiple divisions and business units into virtual administrative units. The platform supports automation of identity workflows using PowerShell scripts and REST APIs. It implements role-based access control (RBAC) with least-privileged access for task execution. Users can trigger tasks through multiple interfaces including API, REST, or PowerShell. Access Studio enables delegation of administrative tasks with guardrails, allowing teams to manage their own resources such as updating personal information, changing groups, and modifying reporting structures without exposing sensitive information. The platform records every task execution with timestamped logs and execution details for compliance purposes. The product integrates with Readibots' Unified Directory and Connector Studio to leverage normalized identity data from multiple sources. Organizations can consolidate data from various sources for use in workflows and policies without manual intervention.
Readibots Access Studio FAQ
Common questions about Readibots Access Studio including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Readibots Access Studio is Identity admin platform with virtualized control plane for access mgmt developed by Readibots. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Management, Audit, Automation.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership