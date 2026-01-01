Readibots Access Studio Logo

Readibots Access Studio

Identity admin platform with virtualized control plane for access mgmt

IAM
Commercial
Readibots Access Studio Description

Readibots Access Studio is an identity governance and administration platform that provides a virtualized control plane for managing access across enterprise environments. The platform enables organizations to create abstracted views of their identity ecosystem across organizational lines, divisions, and geographic boundaries. The product provides end-to-end visibility for identities and their corresponding entitlements throughout the identity lifecycle. All changes made to identity access are recorded for audit purposes. Access Studio allows organizations to virtualize their ecosystem by combining multiple divisions and business units into virtual administrative units. The platform supports automation of identity workflows using PowerShell scripts and REST APIs. It implements role-based access control (RBAC) with least-privileged access for task execution. Users can trigger tasks through multiple interfaces including API, REST, or PowerShell. Access Studio enables delegation of administrative tasks with guardrails, allowing teams to manage their own resources such as updating personal information, changing groups, and modifying reporting structures without exposing sensitive information. The platform records every task execution with timestamped logs and execution details for compliance purposes. The product integrates with Readibots' Unified Directory and Connector Studio to leverage normalized identity data from multiple sources. Organizations can consolidate data from various sources for use in workflows and policies without manual intervention.

Readibots Access Studio is Identity admin platform with virtualized control plane for access mgmt developed by Readibots. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Management, Audit, Automation.

