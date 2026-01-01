READI Smart Connectors Description

READI Smart Connectors is a platform designed to extend Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) capabilities to disconnected, unstructured, and legacy applications. The product uses a low-code approach with PowerShell-driven automation to enable organizations to build connectors for applications that are not natively supported by IGA platforms. The platform consists of three main components: Connector Studio for building system integrations, Bot Studio for automating identity workflows through centralized bot playbooks, and Access Studio for managing access and administration. The solution addresses the challenge that organizations typically have only onboarded approximately 14% of their critical business applications into their IGA platforms. READI enables organizations to gain visibility into users, applications, and entitlements across their environment, including legacy systems and cloud applications. The platform supports PowerShell-based automation and provides capabilities for managing orphaned accounts, excess access, and provisioning delays. The solution is designed to reduce manual identity management tasks and spreadsheet-based processes while extending governance coverage to previously disconnected systems.