READI Smart Connectors Logo

READI Smart Connectors

Low-code connector platform for extending IGA to disconnected applications

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

READI Smart Connectors Description

READI Smart Connectors is a platform designed to extend Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) capabilities to disconnected, unstructured, and legacy applications. The product uses a low-code approach with PowerShell-driven automation to enable organizations to build connectors for applications that are not natively supported by IGA platforms. The platform consists of three main components: Connector Studio for building system integrations, Bot Studio for automating identity workflows through centralized bot playbooks, and Access Studio for managing access and administration. The solution addresses the challenge that organizations typically have only onboarded approximately 14% of their critical business applications into their IGA platforms. READI enables organizations to gain visibility into users, applications, and entitlements across their environment, including legacy systems and cloud applications. The platform supports PowerShell-based automation and provides capabilities for managing orphaned accounts, excess access, and provisioning delays. The solution is designed to reduce manual identity management tasks and spreadsheet-based processes while extending governance coverage to previously disconnected systems.

READI Smart Connectors FAQ

Common questions about READI Smart Connectors including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

READI Smart Connectors is Low-code connector platform for extending IGA to disconnected applications developed by Readibots. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Management, Automation, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →