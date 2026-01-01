Clarity Security Identity Governance
Identity governance platform with automated access reviews and lifecycle mgmt.
Clarity Security Identity Governance Description
Clarity Security Identity Governance is an identity governance and administration platform that automates identity lifecycle management and access control processes. The platform provides visibility into human and non-human identities across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. The system automates user access reviews by replacing manual spreadsheet-based certification processes with automated workflows. It includes lifecycle management capabilities that automate onboarding, role changes, and offboarding processes to provision and revoke access automatically. The platform features a unified identity explorer that provides visibility into identities across multiple environments. It can identify nested access patterns, toxic access combinations, and hidden risks within identity configurations. The system supports attribute-based access control (ABAC) for context-aware access decisions. Clarity Security generates audit-ready reports including admin activity logs, entitlement additions, identity change logs, and joiner-mover-leaver (JML) reports. The platform is designed to support complex IT environments with multiple domains and data forests. The system aims to reduce operational costs by automating manual ticketing processes and reclaiming unused licenses. It provides a normalized view of identity and entitlement data from various sources to enable centralized identity management.
Clarity Security Identity Governance FAQ
Common questions about Clarity Security Identity Governance including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Clarity Security Identity Governance is Identity governance platform with automated access reviews and lifecycle mgmt. developed by Clarity Security.
