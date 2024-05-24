Torii Identity Governance Description

Torii Identity Governance is an identity governance and administration platform focused on SaaS environments. The product provides continuous discovery of SaaS, AI, and desktop applications across an organization's technology estate, resolving both human and machine identities while mapping accounts and entitlements. The platform includes access management capabilities with policy guardrails, request routing, SLA tracking, and approval workflows that can be integrated into applications or chat interfaces. It supports automated fulfillment and rollback of access changes across connected systems with full audit trails. Policy enforcement features include continuous separation of duties (SoD) and least-privilege checks, automated remediation of dormant or risky access, and access certification workflows with in-place reviews. The platform tracks privilege changes and high-risk events in near real-time with alerts and evidence streaming to SIEM systems. Lifecycle management automates joiner, mover, and leaver processes including zero-touch offboarding and entitlement cleanup. The platform includes Eko, an agentic governance copilot that learns organizational policies, prioritizes risk and audit items, checks SoD and time bounds, routes approvals, and executes actions across systems. Additional capabilities include identity security posture management to detect misconfigurations and toxic permission combinations, cross-system orchestration with one-click rollback, and usage-based insights for right-sizing entitlements. The platform maintains SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certifications and supports GDPR compliance.