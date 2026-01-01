Netwrix 1Secure Description

Netwrix 1Secure is a unified security platform that combines identity security and data security capabilities into a single solution. The platform provides visibility and security controls across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. The platform includes six integrated solutions: Privileged Access Management, Identity Management, Directory Management, Data Security Posture Management, Identity Threat Detection and Response, and Endpoint Management. These solutions work together to provide a unified view of security posture. 1Secure discovers and classifies sensitive data, applies labels, and enforces least-privilege access controls. It secures and audits identities, flags risky accounts, and provides remediation guidance. The platform monitors hybrid systems for threats, misconfigurations, and suspicious activity in real-time. The platform incorporates AI capabilities for risk remediation, contextual risk awareness, and conversational insights. It provides automated alerts, flexible workflows, and unified dashboards for security operations. The system is designed to reduce complexity by consolidating multiple security functions into a single command center. 1Secure is offered as a SaaS-native platform with multiple tiers (N1, N3, N5) to accommodate different security requirements and organizational sizes. The platform supports continuous monitoring, automated responses, and provides guidance for compliance requirements.