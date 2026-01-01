Netwrix 1Secure
Unified platform for identity and data security across hybrid environments
Netwrix 1Secure
Unified platform for identity and data security across hybrid environments
Netwrix 1Secure Description
Netwrix 1Secure is a unified security platform that combines identity security and data security capabilities into a single solution. The platform provides visibility and security controls across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. The platform includes six integrated solutions: Privileged Access Management, Identity Management, Directory Management, Data Security Posture Management, Identity Threat Detection and Response, and Endpoint Management. These solutions work together to provide a unified view of security posture. 1Secure discovers and classifies sensitive data, applies labels, and enforces least-privilege access controls. It secures and audits identities, flags risky accounts, and provides remediation guidance. The platform monitors hybrid systems for threats, misconfigurations, and suspicious activity in real-time. The platform incorporates AI capabilities for risk remediation, contextual risk awareness, and conversational insights. It provides automated alerts, flexible workflows, and unified dashboards for security operations. The system is designed to reduce complexity by consolidating multiple security functions into a single command center. 1Secure is offered as a SaaS-native platform with multiple tiers (N1, N3, N5) to accommodate different security requirements and organizational sizes. The platform supports continuous monitoring, automated responses, and provides guidance for compliance requirements.
Netwrix 1Secure FAQ
Common questions about Netwrix 1Secure including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Netwrix 1Secure is Unified platform for identity and data security across hybrid environments developed by Netwrix. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Access Control, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership