Ilantus Rapid Application Onboarding Factory is a service that automates the process of onboarding enterprise applications into Identity and Access Management (IAM) platforms. The service manages the application lifecycle by automating data collection, validation, and preparation for integration with IAM systems. The solution evaluates enterprise applications to classify, validate, and cleanse data before integration. It implements standardized workflows with customizable data collection forms, attributes, and reports tailored to organizational requirements. The service automates repetitive tasks including follow-ups, reminders, and coordination activities to reduce manual effort. The platform acts as a centralized data aggregator that prepares application records for integration across different IAM technology stacks. It uses automated campaign management to handle data collection, validation, and assignment across teams, replacing manual follow-ups with automated notifications. The service includes data validation and aggregation protocols with AI-driven insights for iterative submission and review processes. The methodology includes workflow finalization and customization, automated campaign management, data validation and aggregation, iterative submission and review processes, and integration with lifecycle management capabilities. The service manages application lifecycle stages post-onboarding, including updates and compliance checks.
