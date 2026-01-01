Veza Access Monitoring Description

Veza Access Monitoring is an identity and access management solution that monitors activity by identities and roles on resources to identify over-privileged permissions and unused access. The platform collects and processes audit logs from cloud services and applications to track what resources users have actually accessed versus what they are entitled to access. The solution provides an Over-Provisioned Access Score (OPAS) that synthesizes different access operations across resources into a single numeric activity score for comparing levels of activity for roles and users. Access Stats show if and how many times an identity has accessed a resource, including the exact time of the most recent access. The platform enables security teams to identify and remove unnecessary or dormant access to resources, right-size permissions for users, and achieve least privilege access. It includes a Cloud Entitlements Dashboard for security engineering and operations teams that displays information on most active users, dormant users, and dormant roles. Access Monitoring integrates with Access Intelligence to power rules and alerts based on activity scores, enabling automated workflows when over-privileged users are detected. The solution supports post-incident forensics by identifying what resources an attacker actually accessed during security incidents.