Ory Enterprise License (OEL) is a self-hosted identity and access management solution that provides enterprise-grade support and service level agreements. The product offers organizations the ability to maintain full control over their data and infrastructure while receiving professional assistance from Ory's team. OEL includes 24/7 access to Ory experts for critical situations when production systems experience failures. The license provides 40-50 updates annually, delivering access to the latest features and community innovations. Organizations receive guaranteed response times for security vulnerabilities and Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) through established SLAs. The product undergoes testing at large scale and supports zero-downtime upgrades. OEL includes multi-region capabilities and scale and resiliency features when deployed with CockroachDB. The solution maintains ISO-27001 certification for compliance requirements. Organizations can transition between Ory's deployment options, moving from open source to OEL or to the fully managed Ory Network SaaS offering. The enterprise license addresses regulatory and security issues with guaranteed timely attention, avoiding delays that may occur when relying solely on community support. OEL is designed for organizations that require immediate help during critical situations, need access to frequent updates and innovations, and must quickly resolve security and regulatory issues with professional support backing.

Ory Enterprise License is Self-hosted IAM solution with enterprise support, SLAs, and regular updates developed by Ory Corp. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with IAM, Identity And Access Management, Enterprise.

