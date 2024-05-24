Ory Enterprise License
Self-hosted IAM solution with enterprise support, SLAs, and regular updates
Ory Enterprise License
Self-hosted IAM solution with enterprise support, SLAs, and regular updates
Ory Enterprise License Description
Ory Enterprise License (OEL) is a self-hosted identity and access management solution that provides enterprise-grade support and service level agreements. The product offers organizations the ability to maintain full control over their data and infrastructure while receiving professional assistance from Ory's team. OEL includes 24/7 access to Ory experts for critical situations when production systems experience failures. The license provides 40-50 updates annually, delivering access to the latest features and community innovations. Organizations receive guaranteed response times for security vulnerabilities and Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) through established SLAs. The product undergoes testing at large scale and supports zero-downtime upgrades. OEL includes multi-region capabilities and scale and resiliency features when deployed with CockroachDB. The solution maintains ISO-27001 certification for compliance requirements. Organizations can transition between Ory's deployment options, moving from open source to OEL or to the fully managed Ory Network SaaS offering. The enterprise license addresses regulatory and security issues with guaranteed timely attention, avoiding delays that may occur when relying solely on community support. OEL is designed for organizations that require immediate help during critical situations, need access to frequent updates and innovations, and must quickly resolve security and regulatory issues with professional support backing.
Ory Enterprise License FAQ
Common questions about Ory Enterprise License including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Ory Enterprise License is Self-hosted IAM solution with enterprise support, SLAs, and regular updates developed by Ory Corp. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with IAM, Identity And Access Management, Enterprise.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox