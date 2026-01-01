Accops HyLabs
Accops HyLabs Description
Accops HyLabs is a virtualized ICT lab management solution designed for universities, educational institutes, and corporate learning and development organizations. The platform enables the creation, management, and monitoring of virtual ICT labs with remote access capabilities from any device. The solution automates provisioning, orchestration, and curriculum-based access to ICT labs, providing self-service capabilities for faculty members and students. Faculty can deploy and manage labs without prior infrastructure knowledge, while students receive schedule-based or reservation-based access to physical or virtual labs from home or campus using their own devices. HyLabs offers two editions: Education Edition for academic institutions with curriculum-based lab provisioning, multi-course scheduling, and instructor-led control; and Corporate Edition for enterprise training teams with on-demand lab provisioning, role-based access control, and assessment modules. The platform integrates with Learning Management Systems and supports both on-premise and cloud deployment options. It provides automated lab resource sharing across departments, instant imaging and re-imaging capabilities, and learning analytics with course-wise reports. The solution supports multiple hypervisors including VMware vSphere and Azure, with clientless browser-based access requiring no endpoint software installation.
