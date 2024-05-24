LoginRadius Customer Identity Description

LoginRadius Customer Identity is a customer identity and access management (CIAM) platform designed to handle customer authentication and identity management for businesses. The platform provides identity and access management capabilities for customer-facing applications. The product was recognized by KuppingerCole in their 2024 Leadership Compass as an Overall Leader in the CIAM space. LoginRadius positions itself as a solution for businesses requiring customer identity management without complexity, offering integration capabilities and scalability features. The platform is designed to be integrated into existing business systems and applications. It provides identity management functionality that businesses can implement for their customer-facing services. The solution is marketed toward organizations of various sizes that need to manage customer identities and authentication processes. LoginRadius offers a free trial option and provides both self-service and sales-assisted onboarding paths. The platform includes a management console for administrators to configure and manage identity services. The company emphasizes ease of integration and scalability as key characteristics of the platform.