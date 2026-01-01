Avatier Identity Management
Avatier Identity Management
Avatier Identity Management Description
Avatier Identity Management is an identity governance and administration platform built on a Docker container framework. The solution provides cloud and platform independence for managing employee, partner, and customer identities across back-office applications and assets. The platform includes modules for password management, single sign-on, lifecycle management, access governance, group automation, and group self-service. It operates as a unified system with workflow automation capabilities and self-service functionality for IT operations. The solution integrates with existing directory services including Microsoft Active Directory, LDAP directories, and virtual directories like Radiant Logic VDS. It provides a single system of record for compliance reporting and audit controls across identity operations. Key technical capabilities include encryption key rotation, tamper detection for database integrity, multi-factor authentication support, responsive design for mobile access, and delegated system administration. The platform includes an ROI calculator, contextual learning with embedded videos and knowledge base articles, and customer branding options without coding requirements. The framework supports load balancing, database clustering for disaster recovery, and scalability through additional servers. It includes email notification systems for workflow and account management, and provides compliance and risk management controls integrated into the platform architecture.
Avatier Identity Management FAQ
