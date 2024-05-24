1Password SaaS Manager Description

1Password SaaS Manager is a SaaS governance platform that provides visibility and control over an organization's SaaS application environment. The product addresses shadow IT by continuously discovering managed and unmanaged SaaS applications, including AI tools, across the organization. The platform automates SaaS lifecycle management through policy-based workflows for user provisioning and deprovisioning. It includes access review capabilities that standardize workflows across the SaaS landscape with one-click actions to remove access. The product tracks license utilization to identify orphaned accounts, unused licenses, and redundant applications. SaaS Manager integrates with Identity Providers, finance systems, HR systems, and MDMs to provide visibility into user activity and access patterns. The platform offers 350+ direct API connections for granular application and access management. It includes a no-code workflow builder for process automation and app-specific actions. The product provides audit logs and detailed insights for compliance purposes. It monitors SaaS usage patterns and enforces access controls across the SaaS environment. Asset management capabilities include device tracking, MDM integration, and local software discovery. The platform uses AI for contract analysis, extracting key terms to identify cost-saving opportunities. An MCP Server enables agentic AI systems and LLM-based tools to programmatically access read-only data from SaaS Manager.