Evidian Analytics Description

Evidian Analytics is an identity analytics solution that works as an option for Evidian's Identity and Access Management products. The product provides monitoring and reporting capabilities for regulatory compliance and security oversight of IAM systems. The solution collects and analyzes data from IAM systems to identify security risks and compliance issues. It monitors user activities, administrator actions, and access patterns to detect potential threats. The product tracks Key Risk Indicators (KRIs) including Segregation of Duties violations, password changes, direct access assignments, dormant accounts, orphaned accounts, and excessive access rights. Evidian Analytics includes audit analysis functionality that allows security teams to investigate events and track suspicious practices through a business-oriented interface. The solution provides trend analysis capabilities to identify atypical behaviors such as repeated requests for exceptional rights. It supports fine-grained auditing using multiple data sources, criteria, and custom views. The product is designed to work with both on-premises and SaaS deployments of Evidian's IAM solutions. It provides monitoring for Cloud application enrollments and helps organizations verify that invoiced costs correspond to actual usage. The solution addresses visibility challenges by helping organizations understand application deployment locations and user access patterns.