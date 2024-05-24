Appmore ServiceNow Identity and Access Management
Appmore ServiceNow Identity and Access Management
Appmore ServiceNow Identity and Access Management Description
Appmore ServiceNow Identity and Access Management is an identity governance and administration solution built on the ServiceNow platform. The product provides identity and access management capabilities including IGA (Identity Governance and Administration), IAM (Identity and Access Management), and IDM (Identity Management) functionality. The solution is delivered as part of Appmore's business application portfolio, which leverages ServiceNow technology to provide enterprise identity management capabilities. The company offers implementation, consulting, training, and maintenance services alongside the IAM application. Appmore positions this as a comprehensive solution for organizations requiring identity governance capabilities within the ServiceNow ecosystem. The product is designed to address access management needs through the ServiceNow platform's workflow and automation capabilities. The company provides services including license provisioning, implementation support, consulting, training, and ongoing maintenance for the IAM application. Appmore has delivered over 100 projects with a customer satisfaction score of 4.63/5. The solution integrates with ServiceNow's broader platform capabilities and is part of a suite of business applications that includes GRC, ITSM, CSM, and Security Operations offerings.
