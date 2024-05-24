Akeyless Workload Identity Federation Description

Akeyless Workload Identity Federation is a platform designed to manage and authenticate machine identities across hybrid and multi-cloud environments without using static secrets. The solution leverages identity federation protocols and integrates with cloud IAM systems to authenticate workloads based on their native cloud identities. The platform operates on a secretless architecture that eliminates stored credentials by replacing them with ephemeral tokens. It provides centralized management for non-human identities across AWS, Azure, GCP, and on-premises environments. Authentication and authorization occur through dynamic, time-limited access controls following zero trust principles. The system supports SPIFFE and SPIRE open standards for workload identity, enabling standardized identity issuance and trust management. It enforces security policies consistently across all environments through centralized policy management, regardless of where workloads are deployed. The platform maintains audit trails for compliance purposes and provides native support for cloud IAM systems, Kubernetes, and on-premises infrastructure. It addresses credential sprawl and fragmented security postures that result from environment-specific integrations and duplicated configurations in cloud-native architectures.