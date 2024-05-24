Oracle Identity Governance Description

Oracle Identity Governance (OIG) is an identity governance and administration solution that helps organizations manage user identities, access entitlements, and compliance requirements across cloud and on-premises environments. The platform provides integrated role and user provisioning capabilities, allowing organizations to automate the creation, modification, and termination of user accounts across various systems. It offers self-service access request functionality and role lifecycle management to streamline access-related processes. OIG includes features for closed-loop remediation through built-in identity administration and analytics for compliance purposes. The solution provides 360-degree views of user access with actionable dashboards and reports to help security teams identify potential risks and compliance issues. The system supports governance and compliance requirements by enabling periodic access reviews and certifications. It can integrate with various applications and identity platforms to provide comprehensive identity governance across an organization's technology ecosystem. Oracle Identity Governance can be deployed as software on-premises or as an Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) instance, offering flexibility for different organizational needs. It can also be extended with cloud-native services like Oracle Access Governance for enhanced capabilities such as periodic reviews and access certifications.