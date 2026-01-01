READI Connector Studio Logo

READI Connector Studio

Low-code platform for building custom identity connectors for IGA systems

READI Connector Studio Description

READI Connector Studio is a low-code platform designed to create and manage identity connectors for Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) systems. The platform enables identity teams to build custom connectors that integrate enterprise systems with IGA solutions without requiring extensive coding knowledge. The tool provides a visual drag-and-drop interface for connector development, allowing users to select source and target systems, map attributes, and transform data. Users can choose from existing connectors in the READI library or create custom connectors from scratch. The platform supports multiple integration methods including REST, SOAP, JDBC/ODBC, SFTP, and CSV ingestion, as well as UI automation through AI-powered RPA capabilities. Connector Studio includes data normalization and transformation capabilities that allow users to clean and modify identity data during the mapping process. Transformations include attribute renaming, formatting, concatenation, conditional logic, and enrichment from external sources. The platform processes various data formats including JSON, XML, CSV, and XLSX. The product includes governance features such as role-based access control (RBAC) to restrict connector modifications and audit logging for compliance tracking. Connectors can be saved as reusable templates and deployed across multiple projects and environments (development, test, production). Users have access to the underlying PowerShell code, enabling extension of connector functionality beyond the visual interface. The platform includes error handling with retry logic and detailed logging capabilities.

READI Connector Studio FAQ

Common questions about READI Connector Studio including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

READI Connector Studio is Low-code platform for building custom identity connectors for IGA systems developed by Readibots. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Automation, Compliance.

