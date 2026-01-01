SailPoint Agent Identity Security Logo

SailPoint Agent Identity Security

Governance and security platform for AI agents and their access to resources

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

SailPoint Agent Identity Security Description

SailPoint Agent Identity Security is an identity governance solution designed to manage and secure AI agents within enterprise environments. The product addresses security risks associated with autonomous AI systems that handle sensitive information and access critical resources. The platform aggregates AI agents from multiple cloud environments and provides visibility into their identities, access patterns, and permissions. It enables organizations to register each AI agent with a unique identity enriched with business and access context. Key capabilities include assigning human ownership to AI agents for accountability, supporting multiple owners for shared responsibility, and maintaining ownership alignment through automated updates when roles change. The solution facilitates regular access reviews to identify and revoke inappropriate or excessive permissions. The product detects when human identities gain new entitlements or data access through AI agents, providing visibility into both direct and indirect access pathways. It helps organizations address compliance requirements and mitigate risks associated with over-permissioned or unknown AI agents. Agent Identity Security is part of the SailPoint Identity Security Cloud platform and integrates with existing identity governance workflows. The solution aims to prevent data leaks, unauthorized system access, and insider threats posed by unmonitored autonomous agents operating with broad access privileges.

SailPoint Agent Identity Security FAQ

Common questions about SailPoint Agent Identity Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SailPoint Agent Identity Security is Governance and security platform for AI agents and their access to resources developed by SailPoint. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Access Control, Access Management.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →