SailPoint Agent Identity Security Description

SailPoint Agent Identity Security is an identity governance solution designed to manage and secure AI agents within enterprise environments. The product addresses security risks associated with autonomous AI systems that handle sensitive information and access critical resources. The platform aggregates AI agents from multiple cloud environments and provides visibility into their identities, access patterns, and permissions. It enables organizations to register each AI agent with a unique identity enriched with business and access context. Key capabilities include assigning human ownership to AI agents for accountability, supporting multiple owners for shared responsibility, and maintaining ownership alignment through automated updates when roles change. The solution facilitates regular access reviews to identify and revoke inappropriate or excessive permissions. The product detects when human identities gain new entitlements or data access through AI agents, providing visibility into both direct and indirect access pathways. It helps organizations address compliance requirements and mitigate risks associated with over-permissioned or unknown AI agents. Agent Identity Security is part of the SailPoint Identity Security Cloud platform and integrates with existing identity governance workflows. The solution aims to prevent data leaks, unauthorized system access, and insider threats posed by unmonitored autonomous agents operating with broad access privileges.