OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management Description

OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management automates user provisioning and deprovisioning processes across applications. The product synchronizes user data between directories and applications, reducing manual user management tasks. The system provides automated onboarding capabilities that import entitlement definitions from applications and applies flexible rules to determine user entitlements based on role, department, location, title, and other attributes. Users can be assigned different access levels and permissions within applications during the provisioning process. For offboarding, the product offers real-time user synchronization with Active Directory, allowing disabled users to be deprovisioned from target applications within seconds. This provides a centralized kill switch for removing access when employees leave the organization. The platform supports custom user attributes that can be imported from external directories and pushed to compatible applications. OneLogin Workflows enables deployment of custom logic for complex lifecycle management processes across cloud and on-premises applications without requiring in-house development. The Universal Connector provides pre-built integrations to reduce complexity when connecting with various systems and applications. The product synchronizes changes in Active Directory to downstream applications in real-time to minimize security exposure from orphaned accounts.