Strata Identity Orchestration
Identity orchestration platform for integrating IAM architecture without app code changes
Strata Identity Orchestration
Identity orchestration platform for integrating IAM architecture without app code changes
Strata Identity Orchestration Description
Strata Identity Orchestration is an identity fabric platform that enables organizations to integrate and manage multiple identity providers and services without modifying application code. The platform addresses IAM modernization challenges by allowing enterprises to connect legacy and modern applications to various identity services through a unified control plane. The solution supports phased migration and co-existence of multiple identity providers, enabling organizations to replace legacy IDPs while preserving custom access policies. It provides capabilities for IDP consolidation during mergers and acquisitions, namespace mapping, and multi-IDP environments. The platform includes IDP health monitoring, intelligent rules, autonomous failover and failback options, and outage simulation capabilities to eliminate single points of failure. Organizations can add modern identity services such as MFA or passwordless authentication to legacy applications without refactoring. Strata Identity Orchestration supports deployment across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. The platform enables organizations to extend modern identity services to non-standard and legacy applications, consolidate identity infrastructure, and achieve IDP independence while maintaining existing security policies and access controls.
Strata Identity Orchestration FAQ
Common questions about Strata Identity Orchestration including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Strata Identity Orchestration is Identity orchestration platform for integrating IAM architecture without app code changes developed by Strata Identity. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Single Sign On, Security Orchestration.
ALTERNATIVES
Enterprise IAM platform for identity management and access control
Cloud-based IAM platform for identity mgmt, SSO, MFA, and lifecycle mgmt
Identity governance platform for managing identities and access entitlements
Automation platform for identity workflows using bots and playbooks
IAM platform with self-service capabilities, MFA, SSO, and mobile access
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