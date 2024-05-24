Strata Identity Orchestration Description

Strata Identity Orchestration is an identity fabric platform that enables organizations to integrate and manage multiple identity providers and services without modifying application code. The platform addresses IAM modernization challenges by allowing enterprises to connect legacy and modern applications to various identity services through a unified control plane. The solution supports phased migration and co-existence of multiple identity providers, enabling organizations to replace legacy IDPs while preserving custom access policies. It provides capabilities for IDP consolidation during mergers and acquisitions, namespace mapping, and multi-IDP environments. The platform includes IDP health monitoring, intelligent rules, autonomous failover and failback options, and outage simulation capabilities to eliminate single points of failure. Organizations can add modern identity services such as MFA or passwordless authentication to legacy applications without refactoring. Strata Identity Orchestration supports deployment across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. The platform enables organizations to extend modern identity services to non-standard and legacy applications, consolidate identity infrastructure, and achieve IDP independence while maintaining existing security policies and access controls.