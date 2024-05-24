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Strata Identity Orchestration

by Strata Identity

Identity orchestration platform for integrating IAM architecture without app code changes

IAM Commercial
Hybrid|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Single Sign OnSecurity Orchestration
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Strata Identity Orchestration Description

Strata Identity Orchestration is an identity fabric platform that enables organizations to integrate and manage multiple identity providers and services without modifying application code. The platform addresses IAM modernization challenges by allowing enterprises to connect legacy and modern applications to various identity services through a unified control plane. The solution supports phased migration and co-existence of multiple identity providers, enabling organizations to replace legacy IDPs while preserving custom access policies. It provides capabilities for IDP consolidation during mergers and acquisitions, namespace mapping, and multi-IDP environments. The platform includes IDP health monitoring, intelligent rules, autonomous failover and failback options, and outage simulation capabilities to eliminate single points of failure. Organizations can add modern identity services such as MFA or passwordless authentication to legacy applications without refactoring. Strata Identity Orchestration supports deployment across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. The platform enables organizations to extend modern identity services to non-standard and legacy applications, consolidate identity infrastructure, and achieve IDP independence while maintaining existing security policies and access controls.

Strata Identity Orchestration FAQ

Common questions about Strata Identity Orchestration including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Strata Identity Orchestration is Identity orchestration platform for integrating IAM architecture without app code changes developed by Strata Identity. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Single Sign On, Security Orchestration.

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