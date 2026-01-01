Omada Identity On-Premises Identity Governance Description

Omada Identity On-Premises is an Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) solution deployed on-premises for enterprise environments. The platform provides centralized management of identities and access across systems and applications in hybrid environments. The solution handles identity lifecycle management for joiner, mover, and leaver processes across all identity types including privileged users, employees, contractors, business partners, customers, devices, and machine identities. It automates policy and role management and provisions users across IT systems. The platform includes certification capabilities with customizable surveys for verifying user permissions and access privileges. Surveys can be run automatically or scheduled for periodic re-certification with central monitoring providing visibility into all certifications. Compliance and risk management features include customized reporting, audit trails, dashboards, and built-in risk scoring. The Omada Compliance Workbench provides visibility into compliance status of onboarded applications and systems with traffic light indicators and drill-down capabilities into detailed access data. The solution offers customization options including custom post-action handlers, custom provisioning connectors, custom reports, and a workflow engine supporting manual, triggered, and scheduled workflows. The platform includes Separation of Duties (SoD) policies and a self-service access request portal. The system provides a configurable data model for hybrid platform connectivity and includes decision support through analytics and risk profiling. Risk factors can be assigned with multiplicative risk scores for identities and resources.