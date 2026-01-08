Soffid IGA Description

Soffid IGA is an Identity Governance and Administration platform that manages the complete identity lifecycle within organizations. The solution automates account creation, modification, and deletion processes across various systems and applications. The platform manages multiple identity types including internal users (employees, administrators, partners), external users (suppliers, customers, contractors), and non-human identities (applications, services, devices). It implements Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) and enforces the principle of least privilege for access management. Key capabilities include automated workflows for identity provisioning and de-provisioning, segregation of duties enforcement to prevent accounts from holding incompatible roles or modifying critical settings, and comprehensive auditing of all identity-related actions. The platform supports IAM policy creation and enforcement to optimize access management. Soffid IGA provides centralized visibility into identities and access across the organization in real-time. It includes compliance features designed to meet regulatory requirements such as GDPR and SOX. The solution integrates with existing technology infrastructure and systems. The platform includes a workflow automation engine that can be used to automate business processes and reduce manual intervention. It logs all identity-related activities for audit purposes and compliance reporting.