AI agent for onboarding apps into IGA systems using natural language

IAM
Commercial
Tuebora Application Onboarding Agent Description

The Tuebora Application Onboarding Agent is an AI-powered tool designed to integrate new applications into Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) ecosystems. The agent uses natural language processing to allow users to describe their application, desired operations, and integration goals in plain language, eliminating the need for technical expertise. The agent leverages Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF) to continuously refine its recommendations and understanding based on user input. It operates in an interactive, human-centered manner, requiring validation and confirmation at each step before proceeding. The agent does not execute actions autonomously and continuously seeks user approval. Key capabilities include intent-based configuration where users describe requirements and receive tailored recommendations, guided setup with step-by-step confirmation, and sandbox testing environments for validating configurations before production deployment. The tool is designed to enable business users without technical backgrounds to manage application integration based on line-of-business needs, reducing dependency on technical subject matter experts. The agent is part of Tuebora's broader IGA platform, which includes other AI agents for provisioning, access reviews, access requests, access controls, password policy management, birthright access policy mining, and reporting. Tuebora is recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Identity Governance and Administration.

Tuebora Application Onboarding Agent FAQ

Common questions about Tuebora Application Onboarding Agent including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Tuebora Application Onboarding Agent is AI agent for onboarding apps into IGA systems using natural language developed by Tuebora Inc.. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Access Management, Application Security.

