Pathlock User Access Review Description

Pathlock User Access Review is a user access review and certification software that automates the process of reviewing and certifying user access across enterprise systems. The platform provides risk-aware access reviews by detecting segregation of duties conflicts and sensitive access risks using out-of-the-box rules. The software offers "Did Do" access intelligence that shows actual user activity rather than just role definitions, enabling evidence-based decisions to support least-privilege policies. It identifies users with unused access rights and validates access to critical functions by aligning user behavior with policy. The platform provides unified access reviews across multiple enterprise systems including ERP systems and critical applications. It tracks UAR progress across the organization through interactive dashboards and reports, maintaining certification trails for regulatory compliance audits. The interface supports multiple stakeholders including compliance teams, approvers, and requesters. Compliance teams receive real-time visibility into UAR progress and audit-ready reports, while approvers get clear context, risk indicators, and one-click certification paths. The software includes flexible reviewer assignment capabilities that go beyond direct manager assignments in Active Directory. Reviewers can be assigned based on application ownership, risk level, functional responsibility, or custom business logic. The platform supports automated reassignments, escalations, multi-step approvals, and scheduled regular campaigns to automate review cycles.