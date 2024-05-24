JumpCloud HRIS Integration Description

JumpCloud HRIS Integration connects human resources platforms to the JumpCloud Directory Platform through native integrations or APIs. The integration synchronizes employee data from HR systems to the JumpCloud console to manage user identities and access throughout the employee lifecycle. The product automates onboarding and offboarding processes by creating and removing user accounts based on HR system data. When employees join or leave the organization, the integration triggers corresponding identity and access changes with reduced manual intervention. The integration monitors role changes and other employee status updates in the HR system to adjust user privileges accordingly. This enables organizations to maintain appropriate access levels as employees transition between roles or departments. JumpCloud HRIS Integration supports flexible connectivity options, allowing organizations to connect various HR platforms to the identity lifecycle management system. The integration works as part of the broader JumpCloud Directory Platform, which includes identity management, access management, and device management capabilities. The product aims to align HR and IT workflows by ensuring employee information in HR systems is reflected in the identity management console. This synchronization helps maintain security policies and access controls based on current employee status and role information.