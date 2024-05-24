Pathlock Role Management Description

Pathlock Role Management is a role management solution designed to automate role design, testing, and deployment across enterprise applications. The product provides centralized role management capabilities for multiple business applications including SAP, Oracle, and Workday. The solution embeds Segregation of Duties (SoD) and sensitive access analysis directly into the role design process, allowing teams to identify and eliminate risks before roles are deployed. It supports both default and custom rulesets for risk analysis and enables preemptive SoD checks during role creation. The platform includes AI-powered recommendations to suggest compliant role adjustments based on usage data and permission analysis. It identifies risky or underutilized permissions and provides guided suggestions for role structures that reduce risk without compromising access. The product features a visual interface with drag-and-drop role building capabilities and built-in SoD simulations. It includes a dedicated workspace for approvers to review role content, risk insights, and organizational levels. The system maintains change history and provides automated documentation throughout the role lifecycle. Reporting capabilities include tracking of role assignments, usage trends, and change history. The platform generates metrics on transaction coverage and unused access, and automatically produces documentation for design, approvals, and risk assessments to support audit requirements.