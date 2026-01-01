RSA Governance & Lifecycle
Identity governance platform for access mgmt, compliance & lifecycle automation
RSA Governance & Lifecycle
Identity governance platform for access mgmt, compliance & lifecycle automation
RSA Governance & Lifecycle Description
RSA Governance & Lifecycle is an identity governance and administration platform designed to manage user access, enforce policies, and maintain compliance across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. The platform automates identity lifecycle processes from user onboarding through offboarding, providing visibility into entitlements, access rights, and governance effectiveness. The solution includes governance capabilities that address access questions around user identity, permissions, and access provisioning. Lifecycle management features handle user permissions throughout the joiner-mover-leaver process. The platform incorporates risk insights through a dynamic dashboarding framework that identifies trends, measures governance efficacy, and surfaces potential risks. RSA Governance & Lifecycle includes identity security posture management tools that identify threats and provide remediation recommendations. The platform uses AI-powered insights to highlight risks and support access decision-making. Gamification features are integrated to accelerate access reviews and reduce audit cycles. The solution supports automated policy enforcement and audit readiness processes. It provides centralized management capabilities designed to improve operational efficiency at scale. The platform functions consistently across different deployment environments including cloud, hybrid, and on-premises infrastructures. RSA Governance & Lifecycle is part of the RSA Unified Identity Platform, which combines identity intelligence, authentication, access management, governance, and lifecycle capabilities into a unified system.
RSA Governance & Lifecycle FAQ
Common questions about RSA Governance & Lifecycle including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
RSA Governance & Lifecycle is Identity governance platform for access mgmt, compliance & lifecycle automation developed by RSA Security LLC. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Access Management, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership