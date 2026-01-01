RSA Governance & Lifecycle Description

RSA Governance & Lifecycle is an identity governance and administration platform designed to manage user access, enforce policies, and maintain compliance across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. The platform automates identity lifecycle processes from user onboarding through offboarding, providing visibility into entitlements, access rights, and governance effectiveness. The solution includes governance capabilities that address access questions around user identity, permissions, and access provisioning. Lifecycle management features handle user permissions throughout the joiner-mover-leaver process. The platform incorporates risk insights through a dynamic dashboarding framework that identifies trends, measures governance efficacy, and surfaces potential risks. RSA Governance & Lifecycle includes identity security posture management tools that identify threats and provide remediation recommendations. The platform uses AI-powered insights to highlight risks and support access decision-making. Gamification features are integrated to accelerate access reviews and reduce audit cycles. The solution supports automated policy enforcement and audit readiness processes. It provides centralized management capabilities designed to improve operational efficiency at scale. The platform functions consistently across different deployment environments including cloud, hybrid, and on-premises infrastructures. RSA Governance & Lifecycle is part of the RSA Unified Identity Platform, which combines identity intelligence, authentication, access management, governance, and lifecycle capabilities into a unified system.