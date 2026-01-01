Avatier Identity Anywhere Group Management Logo

Avatier Identity Anywhere Group Management

Self-service AD group management platform with workflow automation

IAM
Commercial
Avatier Identity Anywhere Group Management Description

Avatier Identity Anywhere Group Management is a containerized solution for managing Active Directory groups and distribution lists through self-service capabilities. The platform runs on Docker containers and can be deployed on cloud, on-premise, or private cloud environments. The product addresses group sprawl by enabling business users to create, delete, and manage group memberships without IT intervention. It implements workflow automation for approvals and membership changes, with automated expiration of groups and removal of unauthorized members. Key capabilities include rule-based group management to prevent redundant groups, enforcement of naming conventions, and blocking of groups with similar names and members. Group owners can manage memberships through a wizard-enabled interface, while business users can request group membership and remove themselves through self-service. The solution provides automated notifications to group owners before removing groups and members through scheduled workflows. It establishes group lifecycle management by enabling deletion of unneeded groups and unauthorized members across systems, applications, and cloud environments. The platform includes mobile applications for iOS and Android, allowing users to submit self-service group membership requests and receive push notifications for workflow approvals. Integration with Microsoft/Azure environments enables control over role assignments, file access, and cloud application access through SSO solutions.

Avatier Identity Anywhere Group Management is Self-service AD group management platform with workflow automation developed by Avatier.

