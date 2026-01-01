SailPoint Non-Employee Risk Management Description

SailPoint Non-Employee Risk Management is an identity governance solution designed to manage external identities including contractors, business partners, vendors, consultants, franchisees, agents, affiliates, interns, and temporary workers. The product addresses the challenge of third-party identities that often bypass traditional HR-managed identity processes. The solution provides automated lifecycle management for non-employee identities, covering onboarding, role changes, project assignments, extended end dates, and offboarding. It replaces manual processes such as spreadsheets, emails, and tickets with a purpose-built system for third-party identity governance. The product includes identity verification capabilities through integration with identity verification providers, enabling standards-based verification during onboarding. It provides visibility into non-employee identities and their access, allowing organizations to track who has access, why they have access, and when access should end. The solution supports bulk hiring operations, enforces expiration dates, and enables scheduled reverification for high-risk or long-term roles. It addresses compliance gaps by bringing third-party identities into the organization's governance framework with complete context and ownership. The product is part of SailPoint's Identity Security Cloud platform and is offered as an add-on module. It is available in FedRAMP and StateRAMP-authorized versions for government sector deployments.