OneLogin Advanced Directory Description

OneLogin Advanced Directory is a cloud-based directory service that synchronizes user identities from multiple directory sources into a centralized cloud directory. The product acts as a secure directory in the cloud with a web-based interface for managing users, organizational hierarchies, manager relationships, authentication policies, and access control. The service supports synchronization with various directory sources including Active Directory, LDAP, Workday, Google Apps (G Suite), and Human Capital Management (HCM) systems such as UKG, Namely, BambooHR, Hibob, and Sapling. The Active Directory integration provides real-time synchronization capabilities, pushing creates, updates, deletes, and suspends from AD to OneLogin and connected applications within seconds. The connector supports multiple forests and domains through a single connector installation. The cloud directory allows administrators to maintain organizational hierarchies and extend user objects with custom fields that synchronize with other applications and directories in real-time. Custom user attributes can be imported and passed to downstream applications via SAML or API-based provisioning. The real-time synchronization feature enables immediate termination of access when user accounts are closed in the source directory. The Active Directory and LDAP connectors can be installed without firewall changes and automatically discover forests, domains, and organizational unit structures. Administrators can select specific OUs to synchronize users from, with ongoing automatic updates.