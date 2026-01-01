Reco Identity Access Governance Logo

AI-powered identity and access governance platform for SaaS environments

Reco Identity Access Governance is a platform designed to manage identities and access privileges across SaaS applications. The product addresses identity sprawl by providing visibility into user accounts, permissions, and access patterns across an organization's SaaS ecosystem. The platform monitors for over-privileged accounts, stale access from former employees or dormant accounts, and unchecked permission growth that accumulates over time. It identifies accounts lacking multi-factor authentication and provides a unified view of identity relationships across multiple SaaS applications. The system uses an AI-powered Identity Context Agent that analyzes user behavior and enforces least-privilege principles through continuous monitoring. It maps identity relationships across connected applications and provides real-time oversight of accounts and permissions without requiring manual reviews. The platform includes Dynamic Application Discovery to track SaaS applications, including Shadow SaaS and AI tools. It offers posture management capabilities, threat detection through Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), data exposure management, and compliance monitoring features. Reco connects to over 200 SaaS applications and provides centralized identity control across cloud-based environments. The platform is SOC2 certified, ISO 27001 compliant, and GDPR compliant.

Reco Identity Access Governance is AI-powered identity and access governance platform for SaaS environments developed by Reco. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Access Control, Compliance.

