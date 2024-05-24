Top Alternatives to BAAR Technologies BAAR-IGAIAM
IGA platform for managing identities, access rights, and compliance
Manages AI agent identities and non-human access across cloud and SaaS platforms
Compliance-focused IGA platform for provisioning, SoD analysis, and access reviews
Enterprise IAM platform with zero trust identity fabric capabilities
Identity security platform for human, non-human, and AI agent identities
Unified AD and Microsoft 365 mgmt, reporting, and automation platform
Integrated IAM suite for Active Directory and hybrid identity management
Identity governance platform for access mgmt, compliance & lifecycle automation
Automates user/group lifecycle mgmt across directories with delegation & self-service
On-premises IGA solution for identity lifecycle and access management
AI-powered identity security platform with IGA, SSO, and password mgmt.
Unified identity platform for IGA, PAM, compliance, and access governance
Unified IAM & PAM platform with identity mgmt, privileged access & password mgmt
Identity management platform for access governance and Zero Trust security
Identity governance and administration solution native to ServiceNow platform
Cloud-based IGA solution for identity lifecycle mgmt and access governance
Enterprise IAM platform for identity management and access control
Identity governance platform with automated access reviews and lifecycle mgmt.
Automated IAM platform for centralized access management and compliance
IAM solutions provider with Zero Trust security and AI-powered accelerators
IAM platform with visual identity orchestration and low/no-code workflows
Oracle Access Governance is an identity and access management solution that helps organizations control, monitor, and audit user access privileges across their IT environment.
Unified digital identity management platform with IAM, PAM, and compliance tools
AI-powered IGA platform automating identity governance processes
Low-code connector platform for extending IGA to disconnected applications
IAM and PAM consulting services and managed identity services platform
IAM consulting and identity security solutions provider for Nordic organizations
Oracle Identity Governance is an identity governance and administration solution that manages user identities, access entitlements, and compliance requirements across cloud and on-premises environments.
ServiceNow-based IAM solution for identity governance and access management
Identity graph platform for visualizing and managing identity data and access
Cloud-based IAM governance for access control and compliance management
Cloud-based IAM platform for identity mgmt, SSO, MFA, and lifecycle mgmt
Identity data platform that unifies, observes, and acts on identity data
Identity connector for HPE NonStop servers with IAM platform integration
Automated access review platform for user access management and compliance
Suite of IAM solutions for workforce identity, privileged access, and Zero Trust
Identity Security Posture Management platform for cloud identity protection
Unified platform for identity and data security across hybrid environments
Identity management solution for automated provisioning and access control
Data access governance platform enforcing least-privilege across data platforms
Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for managing cloud permissions
Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Mgmt for multi-cloud identity & access control
Manages non-human identity lifecycle with automated key rotation & governance
GenAI-powered identity security platform for least privilege access management
Centralized access mgmt platform for self-service requests & governance
Monitors identity activity to identify over-privileged access and unused perms.
Automates user access certifications and reviews across systems and resources.
Self-service access request and provisioning platform with JIT access
Automates user access provisioning and deprovisioning throughout employee lifecycle
Detects and mitigates separation of duties violations across platforms.
Identity access visibility platform for managing permissions across systems
Automates identity provisioning and deprovisioning across enterprise systems.
Platform for managing and securing non-human identities across enterprise systems
Virtual ICT lab management platform for educational institutions and L&D orgs
Alibaba Cloud IDaaS is a cloud-native Identity and Access Management platform.
Permission analysis and supervision tool for Microsoft 365 and file servers
AI-powered identity and access governance platform for SaaS environments
ABAC-based dynamic authorization for fine-grained access control
User access review and third-party spend management solution
Automated user access review platform for compliance and access management
External identity mgmt platform for contractors, vendors, and third-party access
Identity security platform for managing human and non-human identities
AI-driven identity governance & access mgmt platform for enterprise IAM
Manages identity governance for contractors, vendors, and third-party workers.
Governance and security platform for AI agents and their access to resources
Governs and secures non-human identities like service accounts, bots, and RPAs
Identity-based data access governance for humans and machine identities
Identity graph visualization for access visibility and risk analysis
SaaS IGA platform with AI-powered automation for identity lifecycle management
Cloud-based directory service for centralized user, group, and device mgmt.
IGA solution built natively on ServiceNow platform for identity governance
Automated user access review platform with risk scoring and nested access visibility
ABAC engine for dynamic least-privilege access based on real-time attributes
Identity governance platform for managing identities and access entitlements
Identity lifecycle management platform for employee onboarding and access control
Identity governance platform with 100+ pre-built connectors for unified access mgmt
Identity lifecycle mgmt solution for workforce provisioning & access control
IGA solution pre-integrated with Oracle Applications Cloud for ERP access
Converged IAM platform with CISO dashboard for identity lifecycle management
Automates IAM application onboarding with templates and workflows.
Automates user access reviews & certification for IAM systems via data processing
Identity data aggregation & monitoring tool with analytics dashboards
Role mining & access rights analysis tool for IAM governance & compliance
IAM program assessment service evaluating identity and access management maturity
Automates IAM application onboarding through data gathering and workflow mgmt.
Managed IAM operations service with Zero Trust framework and IDaaS support
IAM advisory and consulting services for maturity assessment and gap analysis
BI analytics module for IAM systems providing dashboards for identity risk mgmt
Identity Governance and Administration platform for identity lifecycle mgmt
Identity risk mgmt & compliance solution with automated audits & access controls
AI agent for onboarding apps into IGA systems using natural language
IGA agent for automating JML workflows with AI-driven provisioning
AI-powered access review automation using RLHF for IGA compliance
IGA agent for detecting and managing segregation of duties conflicts
AI-powered access request management agent for IGA with RLHF capabilities
AI-powered workload identity mgmt for non-human identities governance
Cloud and on-premise IGA solution with tiered offerings for identity lifecycle
Identity automation platform with access policy, workflow, and connector mgmt
Identity admin platform with virtualized control plane for access mgmt
Automation platform for identity workflows using bots and playbooks
Low-code platform for building custom identity connectors for IGA systems
Identity analytics platform for monitoring identity-based risks and access.
Self-service AD group management platform with workflow automation
AI-powered identity management platform with Docker container framework
Access governance software for access certification and AD group management
IAM platform with self-service capabilities, MFA, SSO, and mobile access
Automated user provisioning and self-service IT catalog for identity mgmt.
AI-powered identity lifecycle mgmt with self-service access requests & provisioning
IGA solution for managing digital identities and access permissions
IGA assessment and implementation services for user access governance
Cloud-based directory platform for identity, access, and device management
Centralized identity lifecycle mgmt platform for automated user provisioning
Directory-level event monitoring and logging for user identities and resources
Connects HR platforms to JumpCloud for automated identity lifecycle management
B2B IAM platform with self-service onboarding and granular access control
Open-source IAM & CIAM platform with modular authentication & authorization
Self-hosted IAM solution with enterprise support, SLAs, and regular updates
Identity & Access Proxy for authenticating, authorizing & mutating HTTP requests
AI-native identity governance platform for human, non-human, and AI identities
Identity Security Posture Management platform for identity risk detection
Identity governance & administration platform for managing access & compliance
Identity platform for securing AI agents, humans, and non-human identities
Continuous identity discovery and lifecycle mgmt across hybrid environments
Automates identity lifecycle mgmt for apps without API/SCIM support
Automates access governance and SoD controls across enterprise applications
Automates risk-aware user provisioning across enterprise applications
Automates role management across enterprise apps with SoD analysis and compliance
Identifies and manages SoD and sensitive access risks across business apps
Automates user access reviews and certifications across enterprise systems
IAM consulting and managed services for identity governance and access mgmt.
IGA solution for centralized identity lifecycle & access rights management
Manages AD, Entra ID & M365 with delegation, automation & least privilege
Enterprise IGA platform for user access governance and automated provisioning
Access governance tool for auditing and managing user access across systems
Automates role mining and access control management using ML and identity graphs.
Unified admin console for hybrid AD, Entra ID, Intune, Teams & M365 mgmt.
Hybrid AD, Entra ID & M365 mgmt, monitoring, and recovery platform
Workforce IAM platform for identity lifecycle, access governance, and SSO
Customer IAM platform for managing external identities with SSO and MFA
SaaS app discovery, lifecycle mgmt, access control & spend optimization platform
Federated identity platform for authenticating machine workloads w/o secrets
AI-driven IAM services for identity governance, access mgmt, and compliance
Identity and access management solution from BeyondTrust
Platform for managing and securing Non-Human Identities (NHIs)
Enterprise identity provider for machine identity and access management
Cloud-based IAM solution with SSO, MFA, and identity lifecycle management
IGA solution for managing user identities, access rights, and compliance
Identity analytics and monitoring for IAM systems with compliance reporting
Enterprise IAM suite with identity governance, directory services, and SSO
Cloud-based IAM solution combining access management and governance features
Enterprise cybersecurity portfolio covering data, app, and identity protection
IAM solutions provider offering identity governance, PAM, and Zero Trust access
Identity management solution based on mesh architecture principles
Identity and access management solution for enterprise identity governance.
Identity governance and administration solution for access management
Identity lifecycle mgmt platform for education with provisioning & PAM
Identity governance platform for access control and policy enforcement
Customer identity and access management platform for businesses
Cloud directory service that syncs users from multiple directory sources
Automates user provisioning, deprovisioning, and lifecycle management.
Virtual directory server providing unified view of identity data from LDAP & SQL
LDAP proxy firewall for securing Active Directory and LDAP directories
Cloud-hosted virtual directory server for unified identity data access
Managed cloud IAM service for identity & access control across cloud environments
IAM services covering IGA, cloud IAM, PAM, ITDR, and HRMS automation
Customer identity and access management platform for secure authentication
SAP segregation of duties conflict analysis and mitigation tool
Automated user provisioning solution for SAP with SOD conflict detection
SAP transaction data collection and analysis for access management
AD, Exchange, and Office 365 management and reporting solution
M365 access control & data governance tool for managing permissions & oversharing
Identity orchestration platform for hybrid/multi-cloud IAM modernization
Identity orchestration platform for managing distributed IAM across hybrid envs
Identity orchestration platform for integrating IAM architecture without app code changes
IAM solution built on ServiceNow for identity lifecycle & access governance
IAM solution combining human oversight with AI automation for access management
Identity and access management platform for user lifecycle management
Identity management solution for user provisioning and access control
B2B identity and access management platform for partner and vendor access
LEI-based service for verifying organizational representation rights
Customer and B2B identity management platform with CIAM and IAM capabilities
Identity and access governance platform for access rights management
Self-service access request automation platform with Slack integration
Automates identity lifecycle mgmt for joiner-mover-leaver workflows
Centralized identity data platform unifying human & non-human identities
IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control
Identity mgmt connector for AlertOps user provisioning, SSO, and governance
IAM connector for Atlassian Crowd user provisioning and lifecycle management
Centralized authorization server for fine-grained access control using XACML
Identity data synchronization tool for cloud and on-premises systems
Multi-tenant IAM platform for MSPs and CSPs with SSO, MFA, and RBAC/ABAC
IGA platform for SaaS app discovery, access mgmt, and compliance automation
Managed CIAM service for securing customer digital access and experiences
Managed CIEM service for multi-cloud permission & entitlement management
IGA solution with managed services for access governance and compliance
Identity and access management solution by SecureKey
Policy-based access governance for ERP, SaaS apps, and cloud infrastructure
Automated identity and access mgmt solution for Microsoft environments
Automates identity provisioning and synchronization across systems and services.
Real-time policy-based access control platform for enterprise authorization
Managed identity and access management services for organizations
AI-powered user access review automation for identity governance
AD synchronization tool for one-way sync between on-premise and cloud ADs
Active Directory management platform for user provisioning and automation
Active Directory identity synchronization tool for users, groups, and passwords
Non-human IAM platform for workloads, services, and AI agents
Multi-cloud identity federation platform eliminating static credentials
Non-human IAM platform for hybrid IT environments with secretless authentication
IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery
IAM solution for centralized user and access management in cloud and on-prem
IAM solution for financial institutions managing user access and permissions
Identity management platform with biometric auth and multi-region support
SCIM implementation for automated user provisioning and deprovisioning
SCIM provisioning API for automated user lifecycle management from directories
SCIM-based user provisioning service for automated identity lifecycle management
IAM platform providing continuous identity observability across applications
CIAM solutions for secure customer access to digital services and apps
Authentication software for Windows and Linux with alternative login methods
Identity knowledge graph for access governance and IAM decision-making
Identity and access management platform for AI agents accessing internal tools
Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows.
AD/Azure AD risk identification and auditing tool for file server environments.
Audits and manages user permissions to reduce security risks.
Managed IAM service for user access control across enterprise resources.
Self-service cloud platform for managing authorization infrastructure via SpiceDB.