Security Operations

A signature-based, multi-threaded honeypot detection tool written in Golang that identifies honeypots through crafted requests and response analysis.

Tracebit Dynamic Security Canaries Logo
Tracebit Dynamic Security Canaries

Cloud-native deception platform deploying dynamic security canaries

Security Operations
fofapro fapro Logo
fofapro fapro

Fake protocol server simulator supporting 50+ network protocols for deception

Security Operations
Free
TANNER Logo
TANNER

TANNER is a remote data analysis service that evaluates HTTP requests and generates responses for SNARE honeypots while emulating application vulnerabilities.

Security Operations
Free
yunginnanet HellPot Logo
yunginnanet HellPot

Cross-platform HTTP honeypot that traps bots with infinite data streams

Security Operations
Free
Trapster Community Logo
Trapster Community

A low-interaction honeypot that simulates network services to detect and monitor potential intrusion attempts on internal networks.

Security Operations
Free
Guardpot AI-Powered Cyber Deception Logo
Guardpot AI-Powered Cyber Deception

AI-powered deception platform using honeypots to detect & disrupt attacks

Security Operations
LMNTRIX Deceive Logo
LMNTRIX Deceive

Deception-based detection engine integrated into LMNTRIX XDR platform

Security Operations
CatchProbe SmartDeceptive Logo
CatchProbe SmartDeceptive

AI-based deception platform for collecting cyber threat intelligence

Security Operations
MokN Bait Logo
MokN Bait

Credential-based deception platform that lures attackers to capture stolen creds

Security Operations
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense Logo
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense

AI-powered deception platform for early APT and advanced threat detection

Security Operations
Acalvio ShadowPlex Identity Protection Logo
Acalvio ShadowPlex Identity Protection

Deception-based ITDR platform for identity threat detection and response

Security Operations
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security Logo
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security

AI-powered deception platform for cloud threat detection using honeytokens

Security Operations
Acalvio ShadowPlex Logo
Acalvio ShadowPlex

Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection

Security Operations
Cybermerc Aushield Detect Logo
Cybermerc Aushield Detect

Adversary engagement & deception platform for detecting advanced threats

Security Operations
CyberTrap Engage Platform Logo
CyberTrap Engage Platform

AI-driven deception platform using honeypots and decoys to detect threats.

Security Operations
CounterCraft The Platform Logo
CounterCraft The Platform

Deception platform that diverts attackers & provides threat intelligence

Security Operations
Nothreat CyberEcho Logo
Nothreat CyberEcho

AI-driven deception tech creating cyber clones to trap attackers & detect threats

Security Operations
Monarx Global Honeynet Logo
Monarx Global Honeynet

Crowd-sourced honeynet providing real-time threat intelligence and protection

Security Operations
Cybersense Deception Logo
Cybersense Deception

Deception-based intrusion detection system for CRITIS compliance

Security Operations
Apate Logo
Apate

AI-powered fraud prevention using bots to engage scammers and extract intel

Security Operations
Mimic Deflect Logo
Mimic Deflect

Real-time ransomware attack deflection through deception and diversion

Security Operations
AD Tripwires Logo
AD Tripwires

Active Directory deception technology for threat detection and response

Security Operations
Aves Netsec Defused Logo
Aves Netsec Defused

SaaS cyber deception platform deploying decoy sensors to detect attackers.

Security Operations
Free
The Honeynet Project Logo
The Honeynet Project

Open-source nonprofit org developing honeypot tools & threat research.

Security Operations
Free
IGNITE Cyber Deceptive Detection & Response Logo
IGNITE Cyber Deceptive Detection & Response

Deception-based threat detection using decoys to catch lateral movement & recon.

Security Operations
IGNITE Deception Logo
IGNITE Deception

Deception tech using decoys to detect recon, lateral movement & insider threats.

Security Operations
PacketViper Deception360 Logo
PacketViper Deception360

Agentless deception platform with internal & external decoy deployment.

Security Operations
Ridgeback Preemptive Security Platform Logo
Ridgeback Preemptive Security Platform

Agentless network defense platform using deception to preemptively disrupt threats.

Security Operations
Sesame IT LOKI: Threat Deception Logo
Sesame IT LOKI: Threat Deception

Network deception tool deploying lures to detect & analyze advanced threats.

Security Operations
Zscaler Deception (Smokescreen) Logo
Zscaler Deception (Smokescreen)

Deception platform using decoys to detect lateral movement & identity attacks.

Security Operations
Spec Customer Journey Security Platform Logo
Spec Customer Journey Security Platform

Real-time customer journey monitoring platform for fraud & bot detection.

Security Operations
Thinkst Applied Research Logo
Thinkst Applied Research

Deception-based breach detection tools including honeypots & canary tokens.

Security Operations
HoneyDB Logo
HoneyDB

HoneyDB is a honeypot-based threat intelligence platform that provides real-time insights into attacker behavior and malicious activity on networks.

Security Operations
Free
Deception-as-Detection Logo
Deception-as-Detection

Deception based detection techniques with MITRE ATT&CK mapping and Honey Resources.

Security Operations
Free
Galah Logo
Galah

Galah is an LLM-powered web honeypot that mimics various web applications by dynamically responding to HTTP requests.

Security Operations
Free
Honeyku Logo
Honeyku

Create and monitor fake HTTP endpoints automatically with Honeyku, deployable on Heroku or your own server.

Security Operations
Free
Serverless Trap Honeyλ Logo
Serverless Trap Honeyλ

A serverless application that creates and monitors fake HTTP endpoints as honeytokens to detect attackers, malicious insiders, and automated threats.

Security Operations
Free
Project Artillery Logo
Project Artillery

A combination of honeypot, monitoring tool, and alerting system for detecting insecure configurations.

Security Operations
Free
Stack Honeypot Logo
Stack Honeypot

A PHP port of Rack::Honeypot, a spam trap that detects and blocks spambots

Security Operations
Free
HoneyWRT Intrusion Detection System Logo
HoneyWRT Intrusion Detection System

A low interaction Python honeypot designed to mimic various services and ports to attract attackers and log access attempts.

Security Operations
Free
Hudinx Logo
Hudinx

Medium interaction SSH honeypot for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.

Security Operations
Free
MTPot Logo
MTPot

Open-source honeypot tool for detecting and analyzing malicious activities in the Apache Struts exploit.

Security Operations
Free
StrutsHoneypot Logo
StrutsHoneypot

An Apache 2 based honeypot with detection capabilities specifically designed to identify and analyze Struts CVE-2017-5638 exploitation attempts.

Security Operations
Free
Honeycomb Plugins Logo
Honeycomb Plugins

A plugin repository that extends the Honeycomb honeypot framework with additional features and capabilities for enhanced threat detection and analysis.

Security Operations
Free
MICROS Honeypot Logo
MICROS Honeypot

A low interaction honeypot to detect CVE-2018-2636 in Oracle Hospitality Applications.

Security Operations
Free
WebLogic Honeypot Logo
WebLogic Honeypot

A low-interaction honeypot to detect and analyze attempts to exploit the CVE-2017-10271 vulnerability in Oracle WebLogic Server

Security Operations
Free
Dionaea Logo
Dionaea

Honeypot tool with bug-catching capabilities and support for multiple protocols.

Security Operations
Free
Shockpot-Frontend Logo
Shockpot-Frontend

A web-based visualization tool that displays statistics and generates charts from Shockpot honeypot data stored in PostgreSQL databases.

Security Operations
Free
WebTrap Logo
WebTrap

Create deceptive webpages to deceive and redirect attackers away from real websites by cloning them.

Security Operations
Free
ssh-auth-logger Logo
ssh-auth-logger

A low-interaction SSH authentication logging honeypot that logs all authentication attempts in JSON format.

Security Operations
Free
HoneyUp Logo
HoneyUp

Uploader honeypot designed to look like poor website security.

Security Operations
Free
Honepot for CVE-2019-19781 Logo
Honepot for CVE-2019-19781

A honeypot tool to detect and log CVE-2019-19781 scan and exploitation attempts.

Security Operations
Free
Dolos: SDN Honeypot Logo
Dolos: SDN Honeypot

An SDN honeypot tool for detecting and analyzing malicious activities in Software-Defined Networking environments.

Security Operations
Free
Pasithea Logo
Pasithea

A honeypot system that allows you to set up a decoy API to detect and analyze potential security threats.

Security Operations
Free
HonnyPotter Logo
HonnyPotter

A WordPress plugin that logs failed login attempts to help monitor unauthorized access attempts on WordPress websites.

Security Operations
Free
YALIH Logo
YALIH

A low interaction client honeypot that detects malicious websites using signature, anomaly and pattern matching techniques with automated URL collection and JavaScript analysis capabilities.

Security Operations
Free
mhn-core-docker Logo
mhn-core-docker

A Docker-based honeypot network implementation featuring cowrie and dionaea honeypots with centralized event collection, geolocation enrichment, and real-time attack visualization.

Security Operations
Free
go-HoneyPot Logo
go-HoneyPot

A Go-based honeypot server for detecting and logging attacker activity

Security Operations
Free
OWASP Honeypot Logo
OWASP Honeypot

An open-source Python software for creating honeypots and honeynets securely.

Security Operations
Free
gohoney Logo
gohoney

SSH Honeypot written in Go that records commands and IP addresses of attempted logins.

Security Operations
Free
Telnet IoT Honeypot Logo
Telnet IoT Honeypot

A Python telnet honeypot that emulates shell environments to capture and analyze IoT malware and botnet binaries through automated detection mechanisms.

Security Operations
Free
MongoDB-HoneyProxy Logo
MongoDB-HoneyProxy

A logging proxy tool created in response to the 'MongoDB Apocalypse', with Docker support.

Security Operations
Free
DemonHunter Logo
DemonHunter

Distributed low interaction honeypot with Agent/Master design supporting various protocol handlers.

Security Operations
Free
Delilah Honeypot Logo
Delilah Honeypot

A honeypot system that detects and identifies attack commands, recon attempts, and download commands, mimicking a vulnerable Elasticsearch instance.

Security Operations
Free
HoneyMalt Logo
HoneyMalt

Maltego transform pack for analyzing and graphing Honeypots using MySQL data.

Security Operations
Free
Honeygrove Logo
Honeygrove

Modular honeypot based on Python with support for Siemens S7 protocol.

Security Operations
Free
Helix Honeypot Logo
Helix Honeypot

Helix is a versatile honeypot designed to mimic the behavior of various protocols including Kubernetes API server, HTTP, TCP, and UDP.

Security Operations
Free
Bifrozt-ansible Logo
Bifrozt-ansible

An Ansible role that automates the deployment and management of Bifrozt honeypots for network security monitoring.

Security Operations
Free
DDoSPot Logo
DDoSPot

DDoSPot is a plugin-based honeypot platform that tracks UDP-based DDoS attacks and generates daily blacklists of potential attackers and scanners.

Security Operations
Free
Ensnare Logo
Ensnare

Ensnare is a Ruby on Rails gem that deploys honey traps and automated responses to detect and interfere with malicious behavior in web applications.

Security Operations
Free
Arctic Swallow Logo
Arctic Swallow

A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing security threats

Security Operations
Free
Honeypot-Camera Logo
Honeypot-Camera

An observation camera honeypot for proof-of-concept purposes

Security Operations
Free
Honeypot-FTP Logo
Honeypot-FTP

FTP Honeypot tool with FTP + SSL-FTP features, used for catching credentials and malware files, distributing honeytoken files, and generating SSL certificates.

Security Operations
Free
sshd-honeypot Logo
sshd-honeypot

A modified version of OpenSSH deamon forwarding commands to Cowrie for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.

Security Operations
Free
Kippo Detect Logo
Kippo Detect

Detects Kippo SSH honeypot instances externally

Security Operations
Free
Bluepot Logo
Bluepot

A Java-based Bluetooth honeypot that captures and analyzes malware and attacks targeting Bluetooth-enabled devices.

Security Operations
Free
Honeypot Setup Script Logo
Honeypot Setup Script

Automated script to install and deploy a honeypot with kippo, dionaea, and p0f on Ubuntu 12.04.

Security Operations
Free
Manuka by Andew Michael Smith Logo
Manuka by Andew Michael Smith

A script for setting up a dionaea and kippo honeypot using Docker images.

Security Operations
Free
Tango Logo
Tango

Tango is a set of scripts and Splunk apps for deploying honeypots with ease.

Security Operations
Free
SSHoney Logo
SSHoney

SSHoney is an SSH honeypot for logging SSH connection attempts.

Security Operations
Free
Mailoney Logo
Mailoney

SMTP Honeypot with custom modules for different modes of operation.

Security Operations
Free
Portlurker Logo
Portlurker

Port listener / honeypot in Rust with protocol guessing, safe string display and rudimentary SQLite logging.

Security Operations
Free
Malbait Logo
Malbait

A Perl honeypot program for monitoring hostile traffic and wasting hackers' time.

Security Operations
Free
pghoney Logo
pghoney

A simple Postgres honey pot inspired by Elastichoney.

Security Operations
Free
Sticky Elephant Logo
Sticky Elephant

A medium-interaction PostgreSQL honeypot with configurable settings

Security Operations
Free
bap Logo
bap

bap is a webservice honeypot that logs HTTP basic authentication credentials.

Security Operations
Free
HoneyHTTPD Logo
HoneyHTTPD

Python-based web server framework for setting up fake web servers and services with precise data responses.

Security Operations
Free
Express Honeypot Logo
Express Honeypot

A honeypot for remote file inclusion (RFI) and local file inclusion (LFI) using fake URLs to catch scanning bots and malwares.

Security Operations
Free
node-ftp-honeypot Logo
node-ftp-honeypot

A FTP honeypot tool for detecting and capturing malicious file upload attempts.

Security Operations
Free
Docker HTTP API Emulator Logo
Docker HTTP API Emulator

Emulates Docker HTTP API with event logging and AWS deployment script.

Security Operations
Free
RDPY Logo
RDPY

Pure Python implementation of Microsoft RDP protocol with various tools and support for different security layers.

Security Operations
Free
WhiteFace HoneyPot Logo
WhiteFace HoneyPot

A honeypot tool with RDP and VNC feed support.

Security Operations
Free
Cisco ASA Honeypot Logo
Cisco ASA Honeypot

A low interaction honeypot for detecting CVE-2018-0101 vulnerability in Cisco ASA component.

Security Operations
Free
RedisHoneyPot Logo
RedisHoneyPot

A high-interaction honeypot system supporting the Redis protocol.

Security Operations
Free
Hornet Logo
Hornet

Medium interaction SSH Honeypot with multiple virtual hosts and sandboxed filesystems.

Security Operations
Free
Drupot Logo
Drupot

A honeypot installation for Drupal that supports Go modules and mimics different versions of Drupal.

Security Operations
Free
Kako Logo
Kako

A project providing honeypots for embedded device vulnerabilities with support for AWS integration and JSON output.

Security Operations
Free
Cowralyze Logo
Cowralyze

A command-line tool for analyzing Cowrie honeypot log files over time, generating statistics and visualizations from local or remote log data.

Security Operations
Free
Kippo Logo
Kippo

Kippo is a medium interaction SSH honeypot with fake filesystem and session logging capabilities.

Security Operations
Free
django-admin-honeypot Logo
django-admin-honeypot

A fake Django admin login screen to detect and notify admins of attempted unauthorized access

Security Operations
Free
SSH Honeypot Logo
SSH Honeypot

A low-interaction SSH honeypot that logs connection attempts, usernames, and passwords without allowing actual login access.

Security Operations
Free
T-Pot - The All In One Multi Honeypot Platform Logo
T-Pot - The All In One Multi Honeypot Platform

A multiarch honeypot platform supporting 20+ honeypots and offering visualization options and security tools.

Security Operations
Free
Troje Logo
Troje

Troje is a honeypot that creates dynamic LXC container environments to attract and monitor attackers while recording their activities and system changes.

Security Operations
Free
EoHoneypotBundle Logo
EoHoneypotBundle

A honeypot trap for Symfony2 forms to reduce spam submissions.

Security Operations
Free
HoneyPy Logo
HoneyPy

A low to medium interaction honeypot with a variety of plugins for cybersecurity monitoring.

Security Operations
Free
smart-honeypot PHP Script Logo
smart-honeypot PHP Script

PHP Script demonstrating a smart honey pot for email form protection.

Security Operations
Free
WP-Smart-Honeypot Logo
WP-Smart-Honeypot

WordPress plugin to reduce comment spam with a smarter honeypot.

Security Operations
Free
HoneypotPi Logo
HoneypotPi

Script for turning a Raspberry Pi into a Honey Pot Pi with various monitoring and logging capabilities.

Security Operations
Free
HoneyMap Logo
HoneyMap

Web application for visualizing live GPS locations on an SVG world map using honeypot captures.

Security Operations
Free
Honeyntp Logo
Honeyntp

Honeyntp is an NTP honeypot and logging tool that captures NTP packets into a Redis database to detect DDoS attacks and monitor network time protocol traffic.

Security Operations
Free
Go0r Logo
Go0r

A simple SSH honeypot written in Golang with a Persian-inspired name.

Security Operations
Free
phpMyAdmin Honeypot Logo
phpMyAdmin Honeypot

A web honeypot tool for detecting and monitoring potential attacks on phpMyAdmin installations.

Security Operations
Free
Honeyprint Printer honeypot PoC Logo
Honeyprint Printer honeypot PoC

A printer honeypot PoC that simulates a printer on a network to detect and analyze potential attackers.

Security Operations
Free
BW-Pot Logo
BW-Pot

BW-Pot is an interactive web application honeypot that deploys vulnerable applications to attract and monitor HTTP/HTTPS attacks, with automated logging to Google BigQuery for analysis.

Security Operations
Free
Tomcat Manager Honeypot Logo
Tomcat Manager Honeypot

A honeypot mimicking Tomcat manager endpoints to log requests and save attacker's WAR files for analysis.

Security Operations
Free
Acapulco (Attack Community grAPh COnstruction) Logo
Acapulco (Attack Community grAPh COnstruction)

A Splunk application that processes honeypot data from hpfeeds channels to generate clustered meta-events and visualizations for security analysis.

Security Operations
Free
Ghost USB Honeypot Logo
Ghost USB Honeypot

Ghost USB Honeypot emulates USB storage devices to detect and analyze malware that spreads via USB without requiring prior threat intelligence.

Security Operations
Free
PhoneyC Logo
PhoneyC

PhoneyC is a client-side honeypot that emulates vulnerable web browsers to detect and analyze malicious web content and browser-based exploits.

Security Operations
Free
Honeytrap by Honeytrap Logo
Honeytrap by Honeytrap

An extensible and open-source system for running, monitoring, and managing honeypots with advanced features.

Security Operations
Free
ADBHoney Logo
ADBHoney

A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing potential attacks on Android devices via ADB over TCP/IP

Security Operations
Free
Toms Honey Pot Logo
Toms Honey Pot

A honeypot system designed to detect and analyze potential security threats

Security Operations
Free
Masscanned Logo
Masscanned

A network responder supporting various protocols with minimal assumptions on client intentions.

Security Operations
Free
sshesame Logo
sshesame

An easy to set up SSH honeypot for logging SSH connections and activity.

Security Operations
Free
django-kippo Logo
django-kippo

Django App for the SSH Honeypot called 'kippo'

Security Operations
Free
DNS Honeypot - UDPot Logo
DNS Honeypot - UDPot

A configurable DNS honeypot with SQLite logging and Docker support.

Security Operations
Free
OWA Honeypot Logo
OWA Honeypot

A Flask-based honeypot that simulates Outlook Web App (OWA) environments to attract and analyze malicious activities targeting OWA systems.

Security Operations
Free
VerySimpleHoneypot Logo
VerySimpleHoneypot

Honeypot for analyzing data with customizable services and logging capabilities.

Security Operations
Free
Heralding Logo
Heralding

A simple honeypot that collects credentials across various protocols

Security Operations
Free
Elastichoney Logo
Elastichoney

A simple Elasticsearch honeypot to catch attackers exploiting RCE vulnerabilities.

Security Operations
Free
ThreatWar Honeypot Agent Logo
ThreatWar Honeypot Agent

A honeypot agent for running honeypots with service and data at threatwar.com.

Security Operations
Free
Intelligent HoneyNet Dashboard Logo
Intelligent HoneyNet Dashboard

A comprehensive dashboard for managing and monitoring honeypots with detailed information on attack attempts and connections.

Security Operations
Free
Glastopf Analytics Logo
Glastopf Analytics

A Python web application that provides statistical analysis and visualization for Glastopf honeypot data by connecting to the honeypot's SQLite database.

Security Operations
Free
go-emulators Logo
go-emulators

A set of Go-based emulators for testing network security and analyzing network traffic.

Security Operations
Free
Honeypot for Router Backdoor (TCP-32764) Logo
Honeypot for Router Backdoor (TCP-32764)

A honeypot tool to mimic the router backdoor 'TCP32764' found in various router firmwares, providing a way to test for vulnerabilities.

Security Operations
Free
rdppot Logo
rdppot

A honeypot system that simulates RDP services on port 3389, automatically assigns virtual machines to incoming connections, and captures comprehensive forensic data including packet captures and disk images.

Security Operations
Free
HoneyPress Logo
HoneyPress

WordPress honeypot tool running in a Docker container for monitoring access attempts.

Security Operations
Free
Twisted Honeypots Logo
Twisted Honeypots

A Python-based honeypot service for SSH, FTP, and Telnet connections

Security Operations
Free
WAPot Logo
WAPot

A honeypot that emulates a Belkin N300 Home Wireless router with default setup to observe traffic

Security Operations
Free
Honeypot Daemon (potd) Logo
Honeypot Daemon (potd)

A honeypot daemon project for processing, filtering, and redirecting incoming traffic to a sandbox environment.

Security Operations
Free
SSHHiPot Logo
SSHHiPot

High-interaction SSH honeypot for logging SSH proxy with ongoing development.

Security Operations
Free
sshlowpot Logo
sshlowpot

A low-interaction SSH honeypot tool for recording authentication attempts.

Security Operations
Free
vnclowpot Logo
vnclowpot

Low-interaction VNC honeypot for logging responses to a static VNC Auth challenge.

Security Operations
Free
Beelzebub Logo
Beelzebub

Beelzebub is an advanced honeypot framework for detecting and analyzing cyber attacks, with integration options for OpenAI GPT-3 and deployment on Kubernetes using Helm.

Security Operations
Free
Go SSH Honeypot Logo
Go SSH Honeypot

Fake SSH server that sends push notifications for login attempts

Security Operations
Free
Kippo Stats Logo
Kippo Stats

A webapp for displaying statistics about your kippo SSH honeypot.

Security Operations
Free
Spam Honeypot Tool Logo
Spam Honeypot Tool

A honeypot tool that simulates an open relay to capture and analyze spam

Security Operations
Free
Syrup Logo
Syrup

Syrup is a Go-based SSH honeypot that simulates SSH services with fake shells, session recording, and comprehensive logging to monitor and analyze unauthorized access attempts.

Security Operations
Free
Blacknet Logo
Blacknet

Blacknet is a low interaction SSH multi-head honeypot system with logging capabilities.

Security Operations
Free
Dockerpot Logo
Dockerpot

Docker-based honeypot setup with detailed installation and configuration instructions.

Security Operations
Free
Honeypot Spam Prevention for Laravel Applications Logo
Honeypot Spam Prevention for Laravel Applications

A spam prevention technique using hidden fields to detect and deter spam bots in Laravel applications.

Security Operations
Free
Glastopf Logo
Glastopf

Python web application honeypot with vulnerability type emulation and modular design.

Security Operations
Free
Glutton Setup Logo
Glutton Setup

Tool for setting up Glutton, a cybersecurity tool for monitoring SSH traffic.

Security Operations
Free
iMISP Logo
iMISP

A honeypot designed to detect and analyze malicious activities in instant messaging platforms.

Security Operations
Free
SNARE Logo
SNARE

A web application honeypot sensor attracting malicious traffic from the Internet

Security Operations
Free
ESPot Logo
ESPot

ElasticSearch honeypot to capture attempts to exploit CVE-2014-3120, with logging and daemon options.

Security Operations
Free
DSHP - Damn Simple HoneyPot Logo
DSHP - Damn Simple HoneyPot

A simple honeypot that opens a listening socket and waits for connection attempts, with configurable reply and event handling

Security Operations
Free
Dicompot Logo
Dicompot

A DICOM server with a twist, blocking C-STORE attempts for protection but logging them.

Security Operations
Free
HoneyThing Logo
HoneyThing

HoneyThing is a honeypot for Internet of TR-069 things, emulating vulnerabilities and supporting TR-069 protocol.

Security Operations
Free
AMT Honeypot Logo
AMT Honeypot

A Go-based honeypot that mimics Intel's AMT management service to detect and log exploitation attempts targeting the CVE-2017-5689 firmware vulnerability.

Security Operations
Free
honeyssh Logo
honeyssh

Honey-Pod for SSH that logs username and password tries during brute-force attacks.

Security Operations
Free
HoneySMB Logo
HoneySMB

A high-interaction honeypot solution for detecting and analyzing SMB-based attacks

Security Operations
Free
SMTPLLMPot Logo
SMTPLLMPot

A PoC tool for utilizing GPT3.5 in developing an SMTP honeypot.

Security Operations
Free
Thinkst Canarytokens Detector and Diffuser/Nullifier Logo
Thinkst Canarytokens Detector and Diffuser/Nullifier

A Python script that detects and removes Thinkst Canary Tokens from files using signature-based detection methods.

Security Operations
Free
HoneyFS Logo
HoneyFS

HoneyFS is an LLM-powered honeypot tool that generates realistic fake file systems using GPT-3.5 to deceive attackers and enhance security analysis.

Security Operations
Free
modpot Logo
modpot

A modular web application honeypot framework with automation and logging capabilities.

Security Operations
Free
hpfeeds Logo
hpfeeds

hpfeeds is a lightweight authenticated publish-subscribe protocol with Python 3 compatible broker and client.

Security Operations
Free
Telnetlogger Logo
Telnetlogger

A simple Telnet honeypot program that logs login attempts and credentials from botnet attacks, specifically designed to track Mirai botnet activity.

Security Operations
Free
DionaeaFR Logo
DionaeaFR

A low-interaction honeypot that uses Dionaea as its core, providing a simple and easy-to-use interface for setting up and managing honeypots.

Security Operations
Free
Honey Ports Logo
Honey Ports

A simple Docker-based honeypot to detect port scanning

Security Operations
Free
Miniprint Logo
Miniprint

A honeypot that simulates an exposed networked printer using PJL protocol to capture and log attacker interactions through a virtual filesystem.

Security Operations
Free
hived Logo
hived

Hived is a honeypot tool for deceiving attackers and gathering information.

Security Operations
Free
Nodepot Logo
Nodepot

A nodejs web application honeypot designed for small environments like Raspberry Pi to capture and analyze malicious web-based attacks.

Security Operations
Free
HoneyAlarmG2 Logo
HoneyAlarmG2

A simplified UI for showing honeypot alarms for the DTAG early warning system

Security Operations
Free
Medpot Logo
Medpot

A honeypot tool emulating HL7 / FHIR protocols with various installation and customization options.

Security Operations
Free
SMTP Honeypot Logo
SMTP Honeypot

SMTP honeypot tool with configurable response messages, email storage, and automatic information extraction.

Security Operations
Free
DCEPT Logo
DCEPT

A honeytoken-based tripwire for Microsoft's Active Directory to detect privilege escalation attempts

Security Operations
Free
Honeyport Logo
Honeyport

A simpler version of a honeypot that looks for connections from external parties and performs a specific action, usually blacklisting.

Security Operations
Free
SHIVA Spampot Logo
SHIVA Spampot

SHIVA: Spam Honeypot with Intelligent Virtual Analyzer for capturing and analyzing spam data.

Security Operations
Free
GasPot Logo
GasPot

GasPot is a honeypot simulation tool for Gas Station tanks in the oil and gas industry.

Security Operations
Free
mysql-honeypotd Logo
mysql-honeypotd

Low interaction MySQL honeypot with various configuration options.

Security Operations
Free
ssh-honeypotd Logo
ssh-honeypotd

A low-interaction SSH honeypot written in C that simulates SSH services to capture and log unauthorized access attempts.

Security Operations
Free
GridPot Logo
GridPot

GridPot is a honeypot framework that combines GridLAB-D, Conpot, and libiec61850 to simulate industrial control systems and detect attacks on power grid infrastructure.

Security Operations
Free
Endlessh Logo
Endlessh

Endlessh is an SSH tarpit that traps SSH clients by sending an endless, random SSH banner.

Security Operations
Free
Manuka by SpaceRaccoon Logo
Manuka by SpaceRaccoon

An open-source OSINT honeypot that monitors threat actor reconnaissance attempts and generates early-warning intelligence for blue teams during the pre-attack phase.

Security Operations
Free
HonTel Logo
HonTel

Honeypot for Telnet service with configurable settings.

Security Operations
Free
OpenCanary Logo
OpenCanary

OpenCanary is a multi-protocol network honeypot with low resource requirements and alerting capabilities.

Security Operations
Free
Log4Pot Logo
Log4Pot

A honeypot specifically designed to detect and capture Log4Shell vulnerability exploitation attempts with payload analysis and flexible logging capabilities.

Security Operations
Free
Honeytrap by Till Mannw Logo
Honeytrap by Till Mannw

Honeytrap is a low-interaction honeypot and network security tool with various modes of operation and plugin support for catching attacks against TCP and UDP services.

Security Operations
Free
NoSQL-Honeypot-Framework (NoPo) Logo
NoSQL-Honeypot-Framework (NoPo)

An open source honeypot for NoSQL databases with support for Redis and additional features for detecting attackers and logging attack incidents.

Security Operations
Free
OFPOT OpenFlow HoneyPot Logo
OFPOT OpenFlow HoneyPot

An OpenFlow honeypot that detects unused IP addresses and simulates network traffic to attract and analyze potential threats

Security Operations
Free
cowrie2neo Logo
cowrie2neo

cowrie2neo parses Cowrie honeypot logs and imports the data into Neo4j databases for graph-based analysis and visualization of honeypot interactions.

Security Operations
Free
DShield Docker Logo
DShield Docker

A Docker container that starts a SSH honeypot and reports statistics to the SANS ISC DShield project

Security Operations
Free
HpfeedsHoneyGraph Logo
HpfeedsHoneyGraph

HpfeedsHoneyGraph is a visualization application that creates graphical representations of hpfeeds logs to aid cybersecurity analysis of honeypot data.

Security Operations
Free
IMAP-Honey Logo
IMAP-Honey

IMAP-Honey is a honeypot tool for IMAP and SMTP protocols with support for logging to console or syslog.

Security Operations
Free
Dionaea Honeypot on EC2 in 20 minutes Logo
Dionaea Honeypot on EC2 in 20 minutes

A tutorial on setting up Dionaea on an EC2 instance in 20 minutes

Security Operations
Free
Bait and Switch Honeypot Logo
Bait and Switch Honeypot

An active and aggressive honeypot tool for network security.

Security Operations
Free
HoneyDrive Logo
HoneyDrive

HoneyDrive is the premier honeypot Linux distro with over 10 pre-installed honeypot software packages and numerous analysis tools.

Security Operations
Free
T-Pot 17.10 Logo
T-Pot 17.10

Multi-honeypot platform with various honeypots and monitoring tools.

Security Operations
Free
GHH - Google Hack Honeypot Logo
GHH - Google Hack Honeypot

GHH is a honeypot tool to defend against search engine hackers using Google as a hacking tool.

Security Operations
Free
MushMush Foundation Logo
MushMush Foundation

Non-profit organization supporting the advancement of open source software.

Security Operations
Free
HIHAT - High Interaction Honeypot Analysis Toolkit Logo
HIHAT - High Interaction Honeypot Analysis Toolkit

A toolkit that transforms PHP applications into web-based high-interaction Honeypots for monitoring and analyzing attacks.

Security Operations
Free
Honeybrid Logo
Honeybrid

A hybrid honeypot framework that combines low and high interaction honeypots for network security

Security Operations
Free
HoneyView Logo
HoneyView

HoneyView is a tool for analyzing honeyd logfiles graphically and textually.

Security Operations
Free
Impost Logo
Impost

Impost is a powerful network security auditing tool with honey pot and packet sniffer capabilities.

Security Operations
Free
Kojoney Logo
Kojoney

A honeypot for the SSH Service

Security Operations
Free
LaBrea Logo
LaBrea

LaBrea is a 'sticky' honeypot and IDS tool that traps malicious actors by creating virtual servers on unused IP addresses.

Security Operations
Free
Monkey-Spider Logo
Monkey-Spider

A crawler-based low-interaction client honeypot for exposing website threats.

Security Operations
Free
SCADA HoneyNet Project Logo
SCADA HoneyNet Project

Building Honeypots for Industrial Networks using Honeyd and simulating SCADA, DCS, and PLC architectures.

Security Operations
Free
Bifrozt Logo
Bifrozt

High interaction honeypot solution for Linux systems with data control and integrity features.

Security Operations
Free
Honeyd Tools Logo
Honeyd Tools

A collection of tools that can be used with Honeyd for data analysis or other purposes

Security Operations
Free
Honeycomb Logo
Honeycomb

Automated signature creation using honeypots for network intrusion detection systems.

Security Operations
Free
KFSensor Logo
KFSensor

KFSensor is an advanced Windows honeypot system for detecting hackers and worms by simulating vulnerable system services.

Security Operations
Free
Project Honey Pot Logo
Project Honey Pot

The Web's Largest Community Tracking Online Fraud & Abuse

Security Operations
Free
Capsicum Logo
Capsicum

A security framework for process isolation and sandboxing based on capability-based security principles.

Security Operations
Free
Intrusion Detection Honeypots Logo
Intrusion Detection Honeypots

A foundational guide for using deception against computer network adversaries using honeypots to detect adversaries before they accomplish their goals.

Security Operations
Free
DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor Logo
DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor

The DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor is a tool that turns a Raspberry Pi into a honeypot to collect and submit security logs to the DShield project for analysis.

Security Operations
Free

