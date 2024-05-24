MokN Bait Description

MokN Bait is a deception technology platform that deploys credential-based decoys to detect and capture stolen credentials before they are used in attacks. The platform creates ultra-realistic decoy login portals that mimic legitimate services such as SSL VPN and webmail, contextualized with an organization's domains and certificates to blend into their environment. When attackers attempt to test stolen credentials against these baits, their activity is captured in real time and converted into alerts. The platform is designed to detect credentials that have not yet appeared on dark web leak databases, providing early visibility into targeted attacks and silent breaches. The solution operates as a SaaS platform that deploys without requiring changes to existing infrastructure. It provides alerts enriched with attacker signals and context, designed to eliminate false positives by only triggering on validated credential use attempts. Organizations can choose from pre-built baits targeting commonly attacked technologies or request custom baits tailored to specific environments and high-value portals. The platform captures information about password spraying campaigns, Active Directory exfiltration, and targeted executive compromises. It generates organization-specific threat intelligence based on actual attacks directed at the deployed baits, enabling security teams to understand their unique threat landscape and identify high-risk users for targeted security awareness campaigns.