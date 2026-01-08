CatchProbe SmartDeceptive Description

CatchProbe SmartDeceptive is a deception management platform that deploys AI-based traps to collect intelligence about intruders and unauthorized access attempts. The system can deploy decoys on internal networks or open networks to gather information about both internal and external threats. The platform collects cyber intelligence including attacker IP addresses, attack vectors, attack methods, attack tools, custom exploits, and malware distribution domains. Traps can be configured and deployed within minutes through a centralized management interface. SmartDeceptive supports protocol-level interactions including FTP, SMTP, SSH, HTTP, and SCADA protocols. The system offers custom scenarios for high-level interaction and can be deployed in existing data centers or cloud-based environments. The platform provides real-time monitoring of all deployed decoys, tracking their health status and resource consumption during attacks. Warning systems enable intervention when honeypots become unresponsive due to attacks. Additional capabilities include attack surface analysis, intel-based proactive ICS defense, structured attack detection, and attack motivation detection. The system uses a microservice infrastructure and includes privacy features for collected data.