CatchProbe SmartDeceptive Logo

CatchProbe SmartDeceptive

AI-based deception platform for collecting cyber threat intelligence

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if CatchProbe SmartDeceptive is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

CatchProbe SmartDeceptive Description

CatchProbe SmartDeceptive is a deception management platform that deploys AI-based traps to collect intelligence about intruders and unauthorized access attempts. The system can deploy decoys on internal networks or open networks to gather information about both internal and external threats. The platform collects cyber intelligence including attacker IP addresses, attack vectors, attack methods, attack tools, custom exploits, and malware distribution domains. Traps can be configured and deployed within minutes through a centralized management interface. SmartDeceptive supports protocol-level interactions including FTP, SMTP, SSH, HTTP, and SCADA protocols. The system offers custom scenarios for high-level interaction and can be deployed in existing data centers or cloud-based environments. The platform provides real-time monitoring of all deployed decoys, tracking their health status and resource consumption during attacks. Warning systems enable intervention when honeypots become unresponsive due to attacks. Additional capabilities include attack surface analysis, intel-based proactive ICS defense, structured attack detection, and attack motivation detection. The system uses a microservice infrastructure and includes privacy features for collected data.

CatchProbe SmartDeceptive FAQ

Common questions about CatchProbe SmartDeceptive including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CatchProbe SmartDeceptive is AI-based deception platform for collecting cyber threat intelligence developed by CatchProbe. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Attack Detection, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
286
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →