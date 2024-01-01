HoneyView 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

HoneyView is a honeyd Logfile Analyzer that presents the logfile data graphically and textually in a condensed form, allowing users to focus on specific time intervals. It consists of shell scripts to push honeyd log data into a database and a PHP-based web interface for querying the data and generating diagrams.