Procmon for Linux is a reimagining of the classic Procmon tool from Windows, allowing Linux developers to trace syscall activity efficiently.
HoneyView is a honeyd Logfile Analyzer that presents the logfile data graphically and textually in a condensed form, allowing users to focus on specific time intervals. It consists of shell scripts to push honeyd log data into a database and a PHP-based web interface for querying the data and generating diagrams.
RedELK enhances Red Team operations with SIEM capabilities to monitor and alert on Blue Team activities.
A centralized tool for security monitoring and analysis that integrates various open source big data technologies.
A logging proxy tool created in response to the 'MongoDB Apocalypse', with Docker support.
Search AWS CloudWatch logs on the command line with aws-sdk-for-go.
Open source security data lake for AWS with real-time log normalization and Detection-as-Code capabilities.