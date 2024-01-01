Cowralyze 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This project is about a Command Line Map-Reduce tool to analyze cowrie log files on remote servers / local folders over time and create a visualization and statistics of the data. The tool uses multiple log files <cowrie.json.YYYY-MM-DD> to create a cummulated information file and visualization from local or remote folder path, finally creating statistics about all the event changes over time. python3 cowralyze.py --help # shows available commands and a description for each command Furthermore there's the possibility to trace commands by session id or ip, as well as creating Sankey Command Chain Plots for specific log files. Motivation: This project was created in course of my Bachelor's Thesis: Longitudinal Analysis of SSH Honeypots. While a large number of honeypot related tools exist, they generally focus on high-level aggregated statistics and not about individual log anomalies. The aim of this project is to provide a tool to get a quick overview of the changes over time of possibly hundred's of cowrie honeypots. The stats.html provides the accumulated percentual changes over time, result.html provides the visualization across the no