Tracebit Dynamic Security Canaries Description

Tracebit Dynamic Security Canaries is a deception technology platform that generates and maintains security canaries across cloud environments to detect intrusions. The platform deploys decoy resources that mimic legitimate cloud assets to identify unauthorized access attempts. The system connects to cloud environments through infrastructure-as-code deployments using read-only connections to profile the environment. It automatically generates canaries that blend with existing infrastructure, including decoy AWS S3 buckets, DynamoDB tables, SecretsManagers, SSM Parameters, IAM Roles, Azure Key Vaults, Storage Accounts, Managed Identities, GitHub Actions, and Okta Applications. Tracebit continuously evolves and refreshes canaries to adapt to changes in the environment. When canaries are accessed or triggered, the platform generates alerts with contextual information about the intrusion attempt, including details such as IP addresses, files accessed, and API calls made. The platform integrates with existing security infrastructure through infrastructure-as-code modules for AWS and Azure. Deployment can be accomplished with minimal code configuration. Alerts are delivered through multiple channels including SIEM systems and collaboration platforms. The system monitors cloud activity logs to detect interactions with canary resources. It provides automated canary recommendations based on environment profiling to help scale deployment across multiple cloud accounts.