Deception-based detection engine integrated into LMNTRIX XDR platform

LMNTRIX Deceive is a deception-based detection engine integrated into the LMNTRIX XDR platform. The product deploys interactive traps and lures across network infrastructure to detect adversaries during early attack stages. The system mimics high-value assets including credentials, servers, file shares, and cloud services. When attackers interact with these deception artifacts, the system generates alerts for investigation and response. The deception layer is designed to detect threats during reconnaissance, credential harvesting, and lateral movement phases. LMNTRIX Deceive incorporates four types of deceptions: Decoys, Breadcrumbs, Tags, and Personas. Decoys are appliances that represent servers and services including operating systems, file servers, web servers, routers, switches, and applications. They are available in appliance, VM, or Docker formats. Breadcrumbs create mapped drives, shortcuts, and recent files that guide attackers to decoys. The system plants fake credentials in LSASS, browsers, and system memory that trigger alerts when harvested by tools like Mimikatz. The product deploys fake Active Directory objects including nonexistent users, groups, and service accounts to detect AD enumeration and escalation attempts. It also creates deceptive files, databases, and mapped drives with logged interactions. Cloud deception capabilities include fake cloud buckets and applications for AWS S3, Azure, and Google Drive. Detection modules include FTP, SSH, RDP, SMB, HTTP, MySQL, and other network services. The system supports Windows and Linux environments and can be deployed across hybrid, cloud, and air-gapped networks. Deception events are correlated with NDR, EDR, Identity, and SIEM telemetry within the XDR platform. Attack interactions are mapped to MITRE ATT&CK TTPs for investigation context.

LMNTRIX Deceive is Deception-based detection engine integrated into LMNTRIX XDR platform developed by LMNTRIX. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Active Directory, Cloud Security, Credential Monitoring.

