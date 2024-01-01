Docker-based honeypot setup with detailed installation and configuration instructions.
Listens on port 3389, on a new connection it'll create a session & assign a virtual machine from a pool to that session. After 300 seconds (default) of the session being opened or 30 seconds (default) of no activity, the connection will be closed, and the session will be terminated. It stores a copy of the disk & a full pcap, runs Suricata against the pcap, and saves the output with the disk image and the pcap. Requirements: qemu, libvirt, Python3.7, Suricata, tcpdump. Suricata installation steps included.
A honeypot for the SSH Service
A simple web-based interface for subdomain enumeration using the subfinder tool.
A high-interaction honeypot system supporting the Redis protocol.
A toolkit that transforms PHP applications into web-based high-interaction Honeypots for monitoring and analyzing attacks.
Ansible role for deploying and managing Bifrozt honeypots