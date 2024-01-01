rdppot 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Listens on port 3389, on a new connection it'll create a session & assign a virtual machine from a pool to that session. After 300 seconds (default) of the session being opened or 30 seconds (default) of no activity, the connection will be closed, and the session will be terminated. It stores a copy of the disk & a full pcap, runs Suricata against the pcap, and saves the output with the disk image and the pcap. Requirements: qemu, libvirt, Python3.7, Suricata, tcpdump. Suricata installation steps included.