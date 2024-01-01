Honeyd Tools

A hybrid honeypot framework that combines low and high interaction honeypots for network security
There are several tools that can be used in conjunction with Honeyd, for data analysis or for other purposes. Arpd is a daemon that listens to ARP requests and answers for IP addresses that are unallocated. Nttlscan is a quick network topology scanner and functions as a highly parallel traceroute. Honeydsum.pl is a log analyzer written by the Brazilian Honeynet Team that can generate text summaries from Honeyd logs. Download: arpd-0.2.tar.gz Download: nttlscan-0.1.tar.gz Download: honeydsum.pl
A honeypot agent for running honeypots with service and data at threatwar.com.
A subset of the Modern Honey Network project set up to run in docker, including hpfeeds broker, cowrie honeypot, and dionaea honeypot.
Honeypot for analyzing data with customizable services and logging capabilities.
GasPot is a honeypot simulation tool for Gas Station tanks in the oil and gas industry.
A low interaction honeypot for detecting CVE-2018-0101 vulnerability in Cisco ASA component.