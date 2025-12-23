Guardpot AI-Powered Cyber Deception Description

Guardpot is a deception platform that uses honeypots and deception tokens to detect intrusions and expose attacker intentions. The platform operates on a zero false-positive principle, generating alerts only when unauthorized access to decoy systems occurs. The system offers both physical and virtual deployment options. Physical devices can be deployed in branches, production sites, and IoT networks, while virtual honeypots run on minimal resources (512 MB RAM). The platform includes predefined templates for rapid deployment of deception scenarios across networks. Guardpot integrates with Active Directory to detect when real corporate credentials are used on decoy systems. The platform maintains a global threat intelligence network with over 150 locations and tracks more than 700,000 malicious IPs. This intelligence can be used to identify threats before they reach the organization. The platform includes automated response capabilities that feed custom Indicator of Compromise (IoC) lists from detected attacks to firewalls. It provides centralized management for deploying and controlling multiple decoys across physical, virtual, and cloud environments. Guardpot generates detailed logs and reports for compliance requirements including GDPR and PCI-DSS. The platform analyzes attacker tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) by monitoring their activities within the decoy systems. Integration capabilities include SIEM, SOAR, EDR, and XDR platforms.