CyberTrap Engage Platform Description

CyberTrap Engage Platform is a deception-based security solution that uses active defense techniques to detect, engage, and analyze cyber threats. The platform operates through three integrated layers: Discovery, Engagement, and Integration. The Discovery layer provides asset visibility and threat detection through CyberTrap Explorer, which scans network, cloud, and log data to fingerprint assets and users. An Anomaly Detector identifies deviations from normal operations with over 95% precision. The ThreatIQ module performs adversary skill assessment, CVE analysis, and dark web intelligence monitoring. The Engagement layer deploys deception assets including lures, breadcrumbs, and honey tokens to redirect attackers into controlled environments. The Deceptor component creates dynamic, high-fidelity simulations of infrastructure that adapt in real-time based on attacker behavior, allowing organizations to gather intelligence while protecting real assets. The Integration layer connects with existing security tools through native support for SIEM, SOAR, and endpoint platforms. The platform generates structured alerts and audit-ready evidence for compliance frameworks including ISO 27001, NIS 2, DORA, and GDPR. Deployment options include cloud deployment in under 30 minutes, hybrid environments in one day, or air-gapped installations in three days or less. The platform reduces false positives by over 95% and provides detailed logging of malicious activity for forensic analysis.