A Python-based web application scanner for OSINT and fuzzing OWASP vulnerabilities
Masscanned is a network responder inspired by masscan, providing generic answers to various protocols without assuming the client's intentions. It implements its own userland network stack, supporting protocols like ARP, ICMP, TCP, HTTP, SSH, STUN, SMB, and DNS.
PCAPdroid is a privacy-friendly app for tracking, analyzing, and blocking network connections on your device.
Port listener / honeypot in Rust with protocol guessing, safe string display and rudimentary SQLite logging.
Zeek Remote desktop fingerprinting script for fingerprinting Remote Desktop clients.
A simple command-line tool that scans a website for CORS misconfigurations
A package for capturing and analyzing network flow data and intraflow data.