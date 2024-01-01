Logdissect is a CLI utility and Python library for analyzing log files and other data.
Copy all the files into a new directory in $WP_ROOT/wp-content/plugins/ Activate the plugin via the WordPress administration panel. (/wp-admin/plugins.php) Navigate to the settings panel under Settings > HonnyPotter Here you can alternatively change the log name. We autogenerate a random name on plugin installation. All failed login attempts will be logged to the log file. Note(!!!) This will currently make all failed login attempts globally accessible. Use at your own risk. Clear the logs immediately if you for some reason type in your wrong (but almost correct) password. This might change in a future version. Credits Created because Per Thorsheim wanted it.
Logdissect is a CLI utility and Python library for analyzing log files and other data.
Procmon for Linux is a reimagining of the classic Procmon tool from Windows, allowing Linux developers to trace syscall activity efficiently.
HoneyView is a tool for analyzing honeyd logfiles graphically and textually.
A logging proxy tool created in response to the 'MongoDB Apocalypse', with Docker support.
Sysdig is a system visibility tool with native container support.
A cloud-native SIEM platform that provides security analytics, intuitive workflow, and simplified incident response to help security teams defend against cyber threats.