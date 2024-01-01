smart-honeypot PHP Script 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

PHP Script demonstrating a smart honey pot. Gettings Started Download the latest release. Choose one of the forms: simple-form.php, hardened-form.php or bootstrap-form.php (simple-form.php is intended as a simple way to understand the script only. It is not intended for use in production.) Set the contants Set the $salt. I recommend http://www.sethcardoza.com/tools/random-password-generator/ as a quick tool to get some random stuff to put in there. Set $recipients to a comma-separated list of emails (as accepted by PHP mail function) Set $senderName. This will be included in the from address of the email. Set $sender. This is the email address where the form originates. Typically something like noreply@example.com. Set $subject. This is the email subject. Modify the form to include the fields you need. action defaults to the current script address method should remain set at post. Changing this will cause the form not to send emails. fields is an array of inputs (and form elements) that you would like in your form. You can use the following form elements: text, url, email, number, phone/tel, checkbox, file, textarea, select, and submit The last form input should always