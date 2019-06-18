YALIH
A low interaction client honeypot that detects malicious websites using signature, anomaly and pattern matching techniques with automated URL collection and JavaScript analysis capabilities.
YALIH
A low interaction client honeypot that detects malicious websites using signature, anomaly and pattern matching techniques with automated URL collection and JavaScript analysis capabilities.
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if YALIH is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
YALIH Description
YALIH YALIH (Yet Another Low Interaction Honeyclient) is a low interaction client honeypot designed to detect malicious websites through signature, anomaly and pattern matching techniques. The tool collects suspicious URLs from multiple sources including malicious website databases, Bing API searches, and email inboxes through POP3 and IMAP protocols. It performs JavaScript extraction, de-obfuscation and de-minification of scripts embedded within websites. YALIH YALIH includes referrer emulation and redirection handling capabilities, along with cookies and session management. The system emulates browsers, browser agents and operating systems to appear as legitimate clients. It supports proxy capabilities to detect geo-location and IP cloaking attacks. For detection, the tool uses signature-based detection through ClamAV antivirus database integration and anomaly/pattern matching detection through Yara rules. It includes automated Yara signature generation functionality to create custom detection rules based on observed malicious patterns.
YALIH FAQ
Common questions about YALIH including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
YALIH is A low interaction client honeypot that detects malicious websites using signature, anomaly and pattern matching techniques with automated URL collection and JavaScript analysis capabilities.. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Javascript, Web Security, Honeypot.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership